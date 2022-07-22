Rowell's Words: Understanding women

The above header is intentionally misleading. It is meant as a “grabber” to get your interest and entice you to read further. It’s a technique used in advertising. If you were gullible enough to expect answers, I have some oceanfront property near Orlando I can let you have cheap.
I won’t tell you my age; but in golf terms, I’m in the fairway on the 18th hole. I have been around females my whole life. I married two of them and, collectively, we were together a total of nearly 60 years. This, however, is not a record and can be topped by lots of other men in my age group.
Individually and as a group, we are all in the same confused state of mind when it comes to understanding women. Instead of finding answers in this column, you will only see examples of why we do not understand them.
I saw a prime example recently when a special female friend and I were planning a trip. I packed my little bag with necessities quickly since I, as usual, had a short list of things to carry. There were about seven or eight items on it. For instance, shirts, pants, underwear, toiletries, medicine, etc.
I went to pick her up and she was still packing. She, too, had a list and I took a peek at it. First item on it was “clothes”. I was impressed that she had condensed most of the items on my list into one. Reading further, I realized that there were 38 additional items on her check list. That is more items than I own!
That brought to mind another example in the complexity of the sexes. The bathroom off my master bedroom has a rather large counter with double sinks at each end and tons of space in between.
Until recently, it accommodated both a male and a female. During this time, there was barely vacant space enough for me to set down my tooth brush. Now that I am alone there is enough counter space for the Navy’s “Blue Angels” to practice touch and goes.
Another thing. When I find that I need something from town, I go get it. Women do not go shopping, or to the powder room in a restaurant, alone. They have to go as a team. Once I made the mistake of questioning why; and got a lot of verbiage that translated to mean “Don’t ask”.
A shopping trip for them requires careful planning. There will be dozens of e-mails and phone calls determining things like what stores we need to go to, who will drive, where to have lunch, and so on. This may take a week or more planning before the actual trip.
I have several male friends that enjoy sushi. We get together about once a month to satisfy us. Our planning goes something like this one time e-mail, “Sushi Thursday. I’m driving and will start picking up at 11:30”.
Ladies, I finish by saying that we love you; and as frustrating as your little idiocrasies are, we would not have you any other way. If any male thinks otherwise, my answer is try losing one, as I did earlier this year, and see how long it take you to miss her.
God bless and have a great day.
A columnist and sage whose work appears in newspapers near and far, William Rowell can be reached at blrowell@embarqmail.com
Trending Recipe Videos
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.