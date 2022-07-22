Rowell's Words: Understanding women

William Rowell 

The above header is intentionally misleading. It is meant as a “grabber” to get your interest and entice you to read further. It’s a technique used in advertising. If you were gullible enough to expect answers, I have some oceanfront property near Orlando I can let you have cheap.

Trending Recipe Videos


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments