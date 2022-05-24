About eight years ago I wrote a series of pieces on volunteers in Pickaway County. I had planned to make it a regular thing each week for the paper. It started off smoothly and it went really well until I had completed about eight of them…then I ran into a wall.
That wall wasn’t because there weren’t enough volunteers or organizations to highlight. In fact, there are a great many volunteers and organizations doing fantastic work in places that many people don’t even realize. The issue was that I ran out of people who were willing to talk to me and share their volunteer story.
My experience with volunteers is that many of them would be just fine with people not knowing how they give back and for whom but I find these stories to be of great interest.
I think a lot of people don’t realize how much gets done across our community through volunteer and unpaid work. For some their wear their uniforms both on and off the clock choosing to help those who need it in many different avenues.
Over the last few weeks, I’ve taken time out of my schedule to speak with the people who volunteer and hear from them about the organizations they support. I’ve learned what makes them get up and do it, why they chose the organizations they support and I’ve heard them speak passionately about encouraging others to give a little of their time.
I’ve been blown away by their dedication, their kindness, their generosity and how humble they are about what they do. Many of them asked me why they were chosen and some of them only agreed to do the interviews because as part of this project I’m highlighting the organizations they give back to.
I heard time and time again stories of people that wanted to make a difference from Pete Bowers wanting to help influence kids to take the right path, to admitted non-artist Michelle Callahan wanting to take in more art and be near artists, to the devotion to first responders from Greg Myers, and how Nick Pruitt sees everyone as an equal no matter their circumstances and so on.
The stories this week aren’t designed to be the best of the best, most deserving or people with the most time in, but rather are standout volunteers who represent a large swath of what’s available should people want to give back. There are hundreds of deserving people who give their time and energy to great causes I the unfortunate thing is I can’t feature them all.
People who give themselves to greater causes are the best of us. They give and expect nothing in return. Everyone I talked to for these stories were humbled and asked “why me” when I contacted them.
I think it’s high time their stories, and the stories of everyone who gives of themselves, were heard. I hope you take them all in this week and feel as I have felt writing them; inspired.