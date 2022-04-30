There’s no doubt about it that the last two years, at best, have been different for everyone and for some, many of those days were downright horrific, isolating, scary, and confusing.
I had it pretty easy. I got COVID-19 before the shutdowns began and while I felt awful for about three days I recovered well. Despite many people around me getting it over the last two years, I’ve dodged any symptoms since then including when I got each of my three vaccine shots.
I also feel fortunate in that my job affords me the opportunity to talk with local leaders, like Darrin Flick our previous EMA director, who were a beacon of honesty and a guiding force through the uncertainty.
In my life when I’m left searching for answers, I often turn to the music of Bruce Springsteen for inspiration and guidance. I did it often in the last two years as our community reeled from the COVID-19 pandemic and the measures we took to protect one another from a deadly virus that has killed so many in our communities.
Two of Springsteen’s songs come to mind. “My City of Ruins” and “Wrecking Ball.” The first is a slow hymn about rising from the ashes of 9/11 in New York and New Jersey and how everyone from that part of the country was directly affected by that awful tragedy. The song paints a picture of a city in mourning, but it is also a solemn prayer for those left standing to rise up and rebuild, improve and strengthen with their own hands.
The second is a song is a folky-rock taunt where Springsteen, writing metaphorically about a now demolished stadium and later repurposes it to represent his home communities in New Jersey, writes about standing strong in the face of adversity. “Bring on your wrecking ball / c’mon and take your best shot / let me see what you got / bring on your wrecking ball” he sings.
Those two songs to me reflect two different moods I’ve seen in our community; those who have lost loved ones and are continuing to live on with their grief and those who want to stand strong in face of all the adversity. Sometimes some people are both.
As I reflect on the last two years and all that this community has been through I am inspired. I’m inspired by the students who gave up so much but aren’t complaining about it. I’m inspired by local leaders who have pressed on and taken the influx of federal money and put it to good use to improve communities all over Pickaway County. I’m inspired by the way people care about and look after one another.
I’ve lived in Pickaway County nearly my entire life. I graduated from Circleville High School. I’ve been a reporter here at the Herald for 10 years and I am never more hopeful for the future of Pickaway County than I am now. We’re coming out of, and I’ll admit it’s not fully over yet, one of the most challenging times any of us have ever had to face individually and as a community.
Not everyone made it and that’s terrible but the rest of us are here and I think we’re all ready to work on making our communities the absolute best they can be. I know there are a lot of people working to make that happen from Commercial Point to New Holland, Ashville to Williamsport, Circleville to Laurelville and every where in between.
In Pickaway County, to steal another Springsteen reference, we take care of our own and it’s high time that we show the rest of the state, the country and the world what we’re capable of.
With that I present to you this year’s Progress Edition, chalked full of some amazing things that are happening now and some incredible things to look forward to in 2022 and beyond.