Editor’s note: Gloria took some much-needed tim off this week to enjoy with her family. We are re-running one of the Yoders’ favorite recipes this week: Daniel’s Waffles. Gloria will return next week.
Waffles are an amazing breakfast. Or lunch. Or dinner. There’s chicken and waffles, there’s waffle and syrup, waffles, and fruit, I mean, the combinations are endless. Ice cream and waffles. Yes, I could go on and on.
One of the reasons people shy away from waffles is they don’t own a waffle iron. So, people just say “forget the waffles” and move on to pancakes or French toast. But neither of those is the same as a buttery, crispy waffle.
The fresh eggs in the waffle recipe will make a difference for sure in terms of fluffiness and freshness.
You can make homemade waffles without a waffle iron if you have a “grill pan.” I’ve got one somewhere. So I’ll have to make these Easy Amish waffles with my grill pan. With a grill pan, you get the same crispy ridges that waffles give you, great for holding the syrup after you pour it on.
If you do have a waffle iron, either electric or a stovetop waffle iron, then you’re good to go with this recipe.
Now, Gloria says that even if you don’t have a waffle iron or a grill pan, you can simply use this recipe as a pancake recipe in a skillet, so I like the versatility here.
The children love our family tradition of having pancakes for Sunday lunch when we do not have a meal at church. Even when we have Sunday noon guests, the menu is pancakes or waffles with scrambled eggs and sausage or bacon.
Now here you go with the Yoder family favorite waffle recipe. To save time, you can easily make these in pancake-style in a skillet.
All of this talk about waffles reminds me, I don’t know if places still do this, but whenever I would travel, at least in recent years, it was a trend in the hotel breakfast bar to have a hot waffle iron and pour your own batter for quick do-it-yourself homemade waffles. Wow, that was a treat. Ugh, though, not so much if you are counting calories.
These warm, crisp, flavorful waffles are perfect for a lazy Sunday morning. Drench them in syrup and butter and enjoy. The ingredients in these waffles are, true to form, very basic. I mean, you could add some cinnamon to them. And, if you wanted to, a teaspoon of vanilla to add, that would give it a little splash of additional flavor.
You could also make “chocolate” versions of these waffles, by melting some dark or milk chocolate and stirring it in with the wet ingredients. Sounds good to me!
These are perfect covered in butter, fruit and/or maple syrup!
Easy Amish waffles:
2 eggs, beaten
1 1/2 cups milk
1/2 cup butter, melted
2 teaspoons sugar
1 tablespoon baking powder
1/4 teaspoon salt
2 cups flour
Instructions:
Whisk wet ingredients together, then mix in dry and stir until combined.
Don’t over-combine after adding dry ingredients.
Brown the waffles for one minute and 30 seconds, with an additional one minute and 45 seconds on medium heat on the second side.
It toasts them to a nice, golden brown.