I had a little late night of thinking about the good stuff in life, and wanted to share in case it may help anyone else out!
When it comes to thoughts and feelings originating in an ethereal place, often times, the only difference between delusion and reality is the end result. These feelings are powerful and can involve much heartache and struggle along the way, especially if we feel as though they have betrayed us.
One of the greatest paradoxes of the human condition is discerning when we are to follow these feelings, or when we should keep them put away in a box, hidden safely for when things are right.
There are rare moments in our lifetime where the heart and mind share a connection with something beyond our understanding, helping guide us in this decision-making process...as though we already know exactly where to go, like we’ve been there before. That’s God.
There may come a time when you meet someone who will convince you it’s alright to open that box, solely because of the feeling you get when you look into their eyes.
You’ll greet them in a way that feels like you’ve known each other your whole life, waiting to reunite...and then you’ll want to do everything you can to keep the indescribable feeling from the first time you met them with you forever. That’s Love.
In the moments in between, caught up in episodes of searching, something nagging will begin to take hold until it becomes expectation. Expectation becomes tendency. Tendency will lead to nothing but emptiness. The true eliminator of tendency is purpose.
If love is meant to be, if this passion is meant to be your muse, it will develop a foundation of purpose that transcends the boundaries set by previous tendency. It will cancel out every trial and error; every misstep and discouragement you’ve had until this point will vanish at the sight of it.
Have the patience to persevere through even your most difficult times. The love that gives you purpose is already there within you, calling to you wherever you go, just as long as you hold onto the hope that it will cross your path.
Have the courage and confidence in yourself that helps you to remember you are enough, and you are already loved amidst the confusion and waiting, just by being alive. You’re amazing. You’re a work of art.
Life’s a blessing! Go enjoy it the best you can!
This article was written by Samuel Garner, of Circleville, and submitted by Annette Mata, of Logansport, Indiana.