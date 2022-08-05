Values for Living - 'The making of me'

Kenn Barton

If you were God, with all the vast power and resources of the universe at your disposal, and you began to dream about your next project – the making of a human being – what would you choose to include, where would you start, and how would you decide what to incorporate?

Trending Recipe Videos


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments