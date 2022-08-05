Values for Living - 'The making of me'

If you were God, with all the vast power and resources of the universe at your disposal, and you began to dream about your next project – the making of a human being – what would you choose to include, where would you start, and how would you decide what to incorporate?
There is still much talk today about nature versus nurture, heredity versus environment, natural selection, the survival of the fittest, and the origin of particular species. I find myself wondering, right or wrong, good or bad, wise or foolish – what makes me, me.
If we could go back in time and change the past, rewrite history and alter the course of our lives – what would we leave out, pass by, spend more time with, or avoid along the way?
I love all the sci-fi television shows and movies that attempt to project the protagonist into a new paradigm of time and circumstances – always with the caveat to not disrupt the space-time continuum lest they not be able to get back to the future. I find myself wondering, joy and hurt, heartache and sorrow, growing pains and lessons learned – what has made me, me.
Maybe if I didn’t have a cat when I was four that used the backyard sandbox my brothers and I played in as a litter box. Maybe if I didn’t chase Barbra Haller around the church basement attempting to see what was under her skirt, or if I had actually kissed Doreen DeCosmo when the older kids locked us in a storage closet together because they knew I liked her.
Maybe if I learned to play the recorder, then our mock-rock band al a Bealtes wanna-be would have taken off. Who knows? Was that me? I was only six or seven or eight. When did I become me?
Perhaps I would erase my nine-year-old brother getting hit by a car and killed. Or eliminate my getting hit by a car a year later, knocking out a front tooth, requiring two-and-a-half years of orthodonture.
Or chosen a different fifth grade teacher, then Mrs. Donnelly may not have been the one to notice I was having trouble reading the blackboard and suggest to my parents that I get glasses. Of course, then I also wouldn’t have been introduced to Paddington Bear, The Boxcar Children, and Encyclopedia Brown, as well as a host of other reading adventures that blossomed under her instruction.
What if I chose not to join the choir? Not meet my high school sweetheart. Not go on a fifteen-day five country European concert tour. Not have a first kiss in Venice, in the rain. Not wanted to get away from my parents so much that I didn’t go to college in Ohio.
What if I got better grades and landed a teaching position in a nice elementary school? What if my mother hadn’t fallen and broken her ankle, causing a blood clot, that led to a pulmonary embolism, taking her life at the young age of fifty, and I only twenty-three? What makes me, me?
I’m not sure I’d want the job of God. And I’m pretty sure time marches on (although it is fun to fantasize about some of the theories). Recently, however, I heard about a concept called interoception. It is an awareness of your feelings, but also an awareness of where in your body you experience those feelings.
I also heard a young singer auditioning on a popular show using her original song which addressed changing the past events of her life. She concluded that if the moments, and people, and experiences, and events that have made up our lives are removed or taken away from us, then we are no longer truly who we are.
Maybe we are a melting pot of emotions and feelings, situations and circumstances, people and places. They are what has shaped our lives. Yet the making of me, in reality and all honesty, is up to me.
With the faculties we’ve been given, with the skills we learn and acquire, and the knowledge we have gained through living and engaging in this life to the fullest of our capacity, makes us the best we can be. It may take some time. But, in the end, I think that would please God. What did Anthony Newly or Sammy Davis sing, “I gotta be me!”
Rev. Kenn Barton of Circleville Good Shepherd and Stoutsville Fairview UMC’s, is a member of the Pickaway County Ministerial Association.