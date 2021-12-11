Here we are in the midst of Advent. If we have an Advent wreath at home or there is an Advent wreath at your church, someone there will be lighting the rose candle this weekend.
It will be the third Sunday of Advent. Advent candles demonstrate the contrast between darkness and light, which is an important biblical image. Jesus referred to himself as the “Light of the World” that dispels the darkness of sin: “I am the light of the world. Whoever follows me will never walk in darkness, but will have the light of life” (John 8:12).
Advent is a season of waiting and preparing, a good time to reflect on the importance of waiting in our lives. It also prepares us for Christmas. It prepares us to meet Christ in our lives today, in the here and now.
During Advent, in our churches, we hear scripture telling us that a Savior will come to save us. It prepares us to meet a God that becomes human. God becomes human so we could recognize Him wherever we meet other people.
As we prepare for Christmas, it is very easy to get caught up in shopping, card sending, decorating our homes, gift giving and lose sight of the fact that Jesus is “the reason for the season.”
If we take time to refocus, we can realize that Christmas celebrates the ultimate gift — God’s priceless gift of His only Son to the whole world. Jesus’ birth was proclaimed by the angels as “Good News” for all ages and all people.
At Christmas, each of us who mark the birth of our Savior can bring the world just that — the hope filled reminder of the coming of the Prince of Peace and the Source of Love.
Perhaps this Christmas, we could give time by remembering an old friend or sharing a meal with someone lonely. Perhaps we could give hope by living joyfully or raising the spirits of a child or someone who is ill. Perhaps we could give peace by forgiving an enemy and/or setting aside differences. Or perhaps we could give of ourselves by performing acts of kindness, such as calling someone who has lost a loved one, feeding the hungry by participating in the Mound Street Churches Food Drive on Saturday, Dec. 18 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Give love and Christmas will be forever! Keeping Christ in Christmas can be done with one word of hope, one prayer of faith and one act of love — at a time. Wishing you a reflective Advent and a very merry Christmas!
Mary Kay Wood is a retired pastoral minister at St. Joseph Catholic Church and is a member of the Pickaway County Ministerial Association.