Sitting all cozy in a dentist’s chair the other day waiting on the numbing medicine to take effect, I looked out the window. The squirrels were running up and down the tree just outside.
The overhead music delighted me. The sun shined brightly. I was enjoying all the peace and calm one might enjoy on a Monday morning.
Nothing seemed to alarm me that this extraction would be anything but simple. Then the procedure began and that old broken molar could not be extracted the normal way for an implant was desired, thus it had to be taken out slowly and in small pieces to preserve the bone.
After 45 minutes of slicing through a silver-filled old tooth and shoots of nerve pain, I needed a rescue. The calm abandoned me. The squirrels didn’t even stick around for this showdown. Clouds of despair were the only view between the syringes, drills and handsaws I caught glimpses of.
I could not be rude or act like a child. What to do? The humming of hymns began to replace the temporary chaos of my life. I went through “Amazing Grace,” “The Old Rugged Cross” and “Blessed Assurance” before another thought hit my memory.
As vivid as if it were 1972, I imagined the complete scenario of Tim Conway and Harvey Korman in the dentist scene. My eyes tightly closed gave way to the sounds and voices of the two old comedians knocking things over, shuddering and yelling in pain, as well as uncontrollable laughter.
I got tickled right there in that chair. I began to giggle with my mouth open wide enough to park a Buick between my upper and lower palates. Coughing, gasping and laughter replaced anxiety momentarily. At one point, I thought I might choke to death because of the hilarious memories playing through my mind.
Then later that day, I thought of those people depressed and anxiety stricken during the holidays because of life changes and disappointments that have left them alone. The most anxious moments of our lives can be redirected with purposeful work. Allow me to give you a few suggestions for this holiday season.
Walk into your fear with a plan. Invite a new friend or neighbor you may not know well over for cookies. Be determined to give encouragement by giving to “Toys for Tots,” or sponsoring a child in a region of the world that desperately needs hope.
Your joy may be directly dependent on your willingness to forgive another who has hurt you. Forgive for your own freedom from the emotional baggage that is so weighty. Play praise music and reread the Christmas story from the book of Luke.
A friend of mine is suffering, so this holiday season, it has brought me great distress over their suffering, so I pray for them until the burden is lifted.
A life mantra of mine that I say often is, “Praise the Lord who is worthy of praise, no matter our situation, because He is good, even when our circumstance may be bad.”
As we praise, things change and all the heavens seem to shine through those clouds of despair. Blessings await you.
