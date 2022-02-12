In my article today, it refers to the season between autumn and spring, comprising the northern hemisphere, which is usually the months of the December solstice to the March equinox — which is the colder half of the year.
With that being said, as those of us who live in this area know, winter in Ohio can certainly be a challenge at times. I refer to last week, when most of Ohio had bad weather — such as snow or rain — turning to freezing rain, sleet and then snow.
When it gets cold in Ohio, we wear a warmer coat and add an extra blanket to our bed. If you had children who attended school, perhaps you were taking a look at the television to see if their school was in session.
During last week’s weather, my TV showed counties of Marion, Morrow, Knox, and Tuscarawas, south and east to the Ohio River. We all seemed to be on a Level 1, 2 or 3, which also showed what schools were closed...and there were many of them.
Some of us were hunkered down until further notice. What about wildlife? How do they survive the cold months of winter? According to Ohio Department of Natural Resources, Division of Wildlife, over time, wildlife has adapted and has learned to cope with climate change they face in their habitats.
Some animals hibernate and some migrate, while others stay in their places, growing thicker coats and consuming extra food to keep them warm. Groundhogs, also known as woodchucks, hibernate nearly the entire winter. During a groundhog’s hibernation, which can last an average of five months — its body temperature lowers by almost half and its heart slows down from 160 to four beats per minute.
When the outside temperatures drop dangerously low, some of the other animals, such as raccoons, skunks, chipmunks and opossums, are known to go into a temporary hibernation.
During those very cold periods, they seek shelter in various places, such as trees, logs, beneath rocks or underground where they “hole up” and sleep for approximately five days until the weather breaks.
Many migrating birds fly thousands of miles away from Ohio, seeking warmer climates and nutrient-rich habitats. Other flying creatures, such as the Indiana and little brown bat, not only migrate, they hibernate too; roosting inside dark, comfortable caves, these bats often ride out winter in southern Ohio or just south of the Ohio border.
It appears that many people feed the birds at their feeders during the winter months and many feed the hummingbirds when they arrive in the spring. It seems most hummingbirds leave when they are suppose too, but from time to time, a rare straggler appears at our hummingbird feeder and stays into the winter months.
Such was the case in November thru January of 2012-2013. A friend of mine here in Circleville encountered what she thought was a rufous hummingbird. Their typical path of migration is west of the Rockies down into Mexico.
The bird hunted insects by day and came to her feeder in the early morning and evening.
Hummingbirds enter an energy conservation mode called “torpor” on cold nights to survive lower temperatures. In cold weather, they change their dietary preference to eat insects as mentioned above.
On Feb. 1, 2013 is the last time my friend saw the bird. Those of us who were able to view it said some prayers that this hummer would arrived safely at its destination.
Winter is also a time when life seems to stop. But in reality, the activity has moved to a deeper level. In our flower gardens beneath the ground, life continues, the plants live, become strong and when warmer weather comes, these plants produce new life again.
Winter days are long with short daylight periods. Those activities that we have put off until this time of year can be done now, such as reading a good book, working on a picture puzzle or starting a project on the house to name a few.
Recently I have enjoyed watching the Olympics. Winter is also a time of waiting, a preparation for the next season. For those who have trouble with the cold, snowy and cloudy days of winter, this season helps us to appreciate all the other seasons.
Be patient if you can, in 30 more days, Daylight Savings time begins, and in 37 more days, we shall welcome the first day of spring.
Mary Kay Wood is a retired pastoral minister at St. Joseph Catholic Church and is a member of the Pickaway County Ministerial Association.