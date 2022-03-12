I came across a YouTube song called “The Most Beautiful Ukrainian Song” (dedicated to all brave Ukrainian people). The Gimuazila Kranj Symphony Orchestra and Choir dedicated this love song to the brave Ukrainian people who are suffering under the brutal Russian invasion.
There are more than a half million responses and 1,500 comments from countries all over the world, in many languages, offering prayers and support…letting the Ukrainians know their witness to unity, determination, patriotism, and moral courage are being witnessed to the world. Words from this song, ”I will hold you to my heart,” just keeps resonating in my mind along with the word mindfulness.
Mindfulness…being present and fully alive to that which is before you because it is in the moment, yet we spend so much time thinking about the past or looking to the future and all it does is bring regret and anxiety. We have doubts, we have so many questions: Why what is the purpose of this? How is this helping anyone, or helping at all? How is what I do going to change anything? Faith demands a LEAP; it requires the one thing that is the hardest for us to embrace: trust, a blind audacious and a binding embrace of what we cannot see.
The world is different than it was just 24 months ago, and so are we. We have experienced a global pandemic, massive grief around the loss of loved ones near and far, an awakening and understanding around the systemic racial injustice that many are living through, and even more collective grief around the lives taken far too young and recklessly because of injustices.
The United States and the boarder world have marched and peacefully protested, we have stood up and sat in and met with leaders and change-makers and yet, here we stand seeing the brave Ukrainian people who are suffering under the brutal Russian invasion.
This is not the first time Russia has invaded Ukraine. A little history: In 1917, after the Revolution, the newly formed Soviet empire with the forming of the Red Army. Lenin stated, “We’re going to begin a world revolution.” The very first place he started to conquer was invading Ukraine on May 20, 1920.
Actually, it was Poland because at that time, the borders were inclusive. Poland was outnumbered 10 to one and it was said only a miracle could save them from defeat. Instead of surrender, Poland responded instead by prayer.
On Aug. 15, against all odds, this ragtag Polish army that was out numbered 10 to one but backed by prayers of an entire country made a difference. The Red Army was advancing, but the Polish people started to see a change, rumors began to circulate that in the sky over the Polish army lines appeared a Madonna.
The Russian soldiers saw this too and they fled in terror and fear back to the Vestul River and there, the Polish advanced; they disrupted their communications, which was unheard of at that time.
This was the end of the invasion. The explanation was divine intervention! Lenin himself said that his own army suffered an enormous defeat that he could not explain and he stopped his plans for world revolution.
So, I pray for and support the Ukrainian people, as I hope you are also doing. Faith demands a leap, it requires to trust a blind audacious and a binding embrace of what we cannot see. Never doubt the power of prayer.
“Mankind will not have peace until it turns with trust to my Mercy.” Jesus to Saint Faustina.
