Most of us would be surprised if we knew how many close calls we have within a 24-hour day. For example, when the source of heat is turned on within our house or building, if something did not function correctly, there could be a serious development.
When we drive our vehicle on the highway and pass the oncoming traffic, we are within inches of them. Each time, it is a close call. I once went through a Dale Carnage class on ‘How To Win Friends And Influence People’ and during one session, the teacher asked a question and I gave my answer, but was informed that I was wrong.
I replied, “Well, it was close call,’’ to which I was informed that, “Closeness only counts in horse shoes and hand grenades.”
Then he smiled as if to say he was right. This month has been difficult for a lot of us with the ice storm and then snow making travel dangerous, whether by car or on foot. At times, we have found it necessary to not walk on someone’s path, but to make our own.
Ralph Waldo Emerson has said, “Do not go where the path may lead, go instead where there is no path and leave a trail.” It is better than having a close call.
The tragedy of the collapsing of the Silver Bridge on Dec. 15, 1967 is still a memory in many minds. More than 30 vehicles fell into the cold river, killing 46 of the 64 people on board. The bridge had been supporting more weight than it was intended to bear. The strain apparently led to the stress fracture and along with hidden corrosion, these things caused the bridge to collapse.
My wife and I were scheduled to be in Buffalo, West Virginia that evening at a gospel concert, which meant we would be crossing the Silver Bridge at the very time it collapsed. However, I was working as a forester for the Mead Corp. and I had gotten lost in the woods and did not get home until much later, which meant we had to cancel the drive to the concert.
When we received the news of the bridge collapsing, my wife and I realized how close of a call that was for us.
But there are other close calls many people have. When we feel stressed out and certain obligations and responsibilities begin to overlap and become like heavy weight of stress, things can be like baggage we cannot carry and we begin to collapse.
For some, stress comes from financial problems, a stressed marriage, or parental difficulties, or a illness in the family or with yourself, or maybe a coworker or your job is stressful. If the Silver Bridge had been modernized with additional support beams, perhaps it would not have collapsed under the increased weight load.
While it‘s too late to change the Silver Bridge tragic fate, we have the privilege of building a bridge in our life that can carry the weight of stress and we can find hope and help.
In the Bible Matthew 7: 7-8, Jesus said, “Ask, and i shall be given you; seek and ye shall find; knock and it shall be opened unto you; for everyone that asketh receiveth; and he that seeketh findeth; and to him that knocketh it shall be opened.”
God still knows how to stabilize our life and help us. Oliver Wendell Holmes has said, “The greatest thing in the world is not as much as where we are, but in what direction we are going.”
Continue to move on because spring is just around the corner, God still loves each one of us and He wants to be your friend even during those times when we have those close calls.
Written by the Rev. Lynn Summers, First Church of God, Pickaway County Ministerial Association.