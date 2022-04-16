Next Friday, April 22, 2022 will be Earth Day. We have been celebrating Earth Day every year since April 22, 1970. This will be the 52nd year since Earth Day was established to protect the environment. This year’s theme is “#Invest in Our Planet” which focuses on accelerating solutions to combat the greatest threat, climate change and to activate everyone — governments, businesses and individuals to do their part.
In my travels yesterday of reading different articles and looking through the world wide web I found some quotes that I thought I would share with you this time. They are from the Readers Digest. As a matter of fact when I used to go bird watching at Magee Marsh in Ottawa County, Ohio I have seen some of the quotes along the boardwalk, one of which I share with you today:
“The Earth is what we have in common.” — Wendell Barry, novelist
“The wealth of the nation is its air, water, soil, forests, minerals, rivers, lakes, oceans, scenic beauty, wildlife habitats and biodiversity.” — Gaylord Nelson, politician and environmentalist
“A nation that destroys its soils destroys itself. Forests are the lungs of our land, purifying the air and giving fresh strength to our people.” — Franklin D. Roosevelt, 32nd president of the United States
“Break clear away once in a while, and climb a mountain or spend a week in the woods. Wash your spirit clean.” — John Muir, naturalist
“The more clearly we can focus our attention on the wonders and realities of the universe about us, the less taste we shall have for destruction.” — Rachel Carson, biologist and author
There are things we can do to save our environment and they are not difficult at all. Here are some suggestions: Pick up trash while you are walking or running. A side note on that is that I usually pick up some sort of trash in my yard when looking at my flowers or rose bush. Take a look at your plastic consumption. Did you know that chewing gum can be made of plastic? Switch to reusable bags. Learn how to combat plastic pollution. Compost. Encourage the use of reusable utensils, dishes and trays. Eat less meat. Use a reusable water bottle. Buy glass or paper products, not plastic.
Place your trash in a bag instead of throwing it out the window of your car. Turn off lights when not in use.
Our Creator has given us the air we breathe, the water we drink and the soil beneath our feet. The earth is the Lord’s and all that is in it, the world, and those who live in it, for He has founded it on the seas, and established it on the rivers. Psalm 24:1-2
Mary Kay Wood is a retired pastoral minister at St. Joseph Catholic Church and is a member of the Pickaway County Ministerial Association.