I have been giving a lot of thought to habits this past month. I’m not sure about you, but I find it much easier to start a bad habit than it is to begin a good one.
Before the pandemic, other than the occasional day or so, most people went through the routine of getting dressed. However, at the start of the pandemic, when we were pretty much in lockdown mode, people ditched their normal routine and decided they no longer needed to dress as they normally do.
There were Zoom meetings with people wearing just about everything imaginable. And you know as well as I do, many of those Zoom meetings had people sitting in their underwear while they wore a nice-looking shirt.
For some people, not wearing pants became a new habit. Of course, no one really gave much thought to anyone stopping by their home because we were in lockdown. Still, we all know, there were some people who were caught off guard and surprised by a visitor.
When life returned closer to normal (whatever that means), they had to get in the routine of getting dressed again. Evidently, it is much easier to get into the habit of not getting dressed as opposed to taking the time to get dressed.
I can’t help but think about how much of our day is spent just doing things without really thinking about them. Again, some of this is good. And some of this is not so good.
I imagine one work day probably feels just like the next for most people. This is because their daily lives are pretty much set based upon their workday habits. We get up at the same time, eat the same breakfast, leave the house at the same time, and return to our home at that the same time most nights.
Depending upon what we do for a living, one day feels pretty much like the next day. Even though our weekends may look differently, they are most likely filled with habits as well.
In other words, nearly everything we do in life, we do without really giving it much thought. This is the very definition of the word “habit.” By the way, a habit is not the same as a routine. Habits require no real conscious thought. This means we put pants on without really thinking about whether we need to do so or not.
A routine, on the other hand, requires us to be deliberate and to make a conscious effort. This means we think about whether or not we need to put on pants. Whenever we do a given routine long enough, it will most likely become a habit.
Although, I don’t have time or space to go very deep into this, I think it would be beneficial for us to take time to think about the habits we have formed. Hopefully, we know that not every habit is a good one. We need to be aware of the bad habits we have in our life and do our best to try and break free from them.
We should also be thinking about beginning a new positive routine in our life that will, hopefully, become a habit of ours. Our new routine may be something which makes us and those around us feel better. There are certainly many possibilities for this new routine, but here is one we may want to try.
I am asking us to consider being conscious of those we interact with, especially, those we see on a regular basis. Try to make a concerted effort to greet others with a wave, a smile or in some other positive way. I believe the world would be a better place if we treated one another in a more positive manner.
Realize, it will take time for this routine to become a habit, but it is truly a habit worth forming. And for those who may have gotten into the habit of not wearing pants, please, I beg you, remember to put them on before going out!
Ty Myers is a pastor at Emmanuel UMC and Zion UMC, and a member of the Pickaway County Ministerial Association.