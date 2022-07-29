Values for Living: Friendship is priceless

I was having a terrible time thinking up an idea to write about this month. (I am not sure where daily columnists get their ideas EVERY day!) A friend suggested I write on friendship as had been shown to me of late. In retrospect he was correct. I had been more than blessed!
A little over two weeks ago I met three friends for an early supper. We normally meet four times a year for our birthdays. This time it was for two birthdays. Gifts are usually exchanged. (Have you had Wittich’s dark chocolate caramels?) But the most important part of the celebration, to me, is the renewing of my spirit!
A few months ago a friend from South Carolina called to offer her husband and daughter to help with the moving I was in the middle of. (They were coming to Circleville to see family.)
The morning of their arrival I fell and broke my wrist. These two friends took care of me, helped with the garage sale that was already scheduled, and took my sick kitty Rascal to the vet while I was in surgery for the wrist.
One cannot see friendship clearly until one is dependent on others for everything. Good friends are there when you need them.
And I would be remiss if I did not mention my Friday Angel. Thirty years ago when I moved here this gal and I were teaching at the college. We knew we both lived in Stoutsville. One day her car broke down and she asked if her “good friend” could drive her home. I had made my first friend in my new town!
Two babies, several career changes and directing two musicals together are behind us now. We are looking down the road to her younger child’s wedding. (Who, by the way, has a birthday tomorrow. Happy Birthday, DeLaney!)
Without her I know we would not be there yet. The hours she has freely given has made the difference
There is no way to really say thank you, but here goes: THANK YOU! THANK YOU! THANK YOU SO MUCH!
But there are also Karen, David, Davie, Buddy, Dallas, Christopher, Beth, John and Sylvia. You have all been amazing help and great friends.
Do you have a friend who needs a thank you? Or a phone call? Or a helping hand? Or a visit? How wonderful it is to be surrounded by friends. And also to be one!
Susan A. Perkins, a retired United Methodist pastor, is a member of the Pickaway County Ministerial Association.
