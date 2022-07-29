Values for Living: Friendship is priceless

Susan A. Perkins, a retired United Methodist pastor, is a member of the Pickaway County Ministerial Association.  

I was having a terrible time thinking up an idea to write about this month. (I am not sure where daily columnists get their ideas EVERY day!) A friend suggested I write on friendship as had been shown to me of late. In retrospect he was correct. I had been more than blessed!

Trending Recipe Videos


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments