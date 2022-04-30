A few years ago, I attended my 40-year High School class reunion.
Surprised by all the old people there, I wondered what happened to the kids I knew. Moving away at age sixteen, I had not seen many of those kids for over forty years. I carefully investigated their faces and could recall the days of fun together.
Remembering some ornery days as well, teasing and tormenting teachers. My mind recalled their voices and their laughter. I had missed my childhood friends terribly. The basketball starting five gathered just like I remembered though they all looked like their grandfathers did forty years ago. We all grow old, but did we do so gracefully?
There was an old neighbor man from my childhood who chased kids with a garden hoe if he saw a child in his yard. I learned to grab our kickball fast and run like the wind. It was years later listening to my brothers talk around the dining room table as adults that I realized they may have been the reason our neighbor did not like children.
Growing older gracefully does not have so much to do with wrinkles and silver hair as it does character and kindness. The years should bring a sense of proportion. We should be able to distinguish easily between the important and non-important issues of life. An older person who has no ability in this area will throw a new church attender out of their favorite seat in a heartbeat. A person who has learned what is important knows that maybe that is the seat they hear best in, but the person is far more important and sitting beside them is better. Even taking them out after church is best still.
One of our limitations we have as younger people is our lack of perspective. The years and a few hard knocks give plenty of perspective. After working a couple decades we should have learned to deal with people in relationships both at work and home. We have learned from our failures far better than our successes.
The passing years should have brought about a sense of increasing serenity. Anxiety and stress or restlessness does no one any good. Years teach us that the thorough and thoughtful worker gives the greatest contributions in the long run.
Unlike my childhood neighbor man who chased kids out of his yard, our increasing number of years should have brought about an increase in compassion toward others. Do we have empathy and acquired the skill set to empathize with others who have challenges? Do we see them? Or are we judgmental and narrow minded? As we get older have, we learned to let go of resentment and resources?
The old saying that one cannot take it with you is true. Learn to give to others for the pure joy of helping people. Standing at a graveside one day waiting for the friends and family to gather I saw in the distance a U-Haul pull into the cemetery. Giggling to myself I wondered what was in that U-Haul and where is it going? I soon remembered where I was and gathered my professional composure once again.
Have we learned to trust the One who only can be faithful to His people? Those who have grown in grace with age have not been sheltered from hard knocks. They have learned to forgive and trust in the One who is sovereign rather than harbor grudges. Gratitude is gracefully growing as we age. Complaining shortens life and causes stress in oneself and others.
A verse from an old hymn will sound familiar. “Though many dangers, toils and snares, I have already come. Tis grace hath brought me safe thus far and grace will lead me home.”
This column was written by Rev. DeVon Davis, member of the Pickaway County Ministerial Association, for the Circleville Herald. The views of this column may not necessarily reflect that of the newspaper.