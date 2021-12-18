As we enter into the Christmas season and give thought to the miracle of the virgin birth of Christ, don’t you still find a tug on your heart and a surge of excitement and joy in seeing people making an effort to bring the bright-colored lights to life about the house, in an effort to bring the reminder that Christmas is coming!
It is joyful to see children looking at the many new toys on display and to see the compassion, love and kindness demonstrated by organizations, law officers and firefighters, plus those who are making an effort to help bring joy to a child.
All of us, whether young or old, are touched in the unselfish display of compassion and love. Considering the other person and giving them a smile, a kind word or a simple gift goes a long way in a time and a society where people are feeling abused, unwanted or a loser. We need more kindness and love shown today, instead of the battles, deceit and untruthfulness that is destructive.
Where has the respect gone for one another today? I remember at the age of four years old, my parents had put up a Christmas tree and were only able to decorate it with stringed popcorn and a few strings of tinsel. I was excited and one evening, I was running through the house with a tin funnel in my mouth when I suddenly tripped and fell face down, driving my front teeth back into the roof of my mouth.
I was rushed to the dentist who straightened the teeth back into place. But I was still excited because we were going to have Christmas anyway.
Do you remember reading about what happened to Mary and Joseph as told in Luke 2 : 4-7? They were going up from Galilee into Judea into the City of Bethlehem to be taxed. Mary was pregnant with the infant Jesus and her time to deliver was nearing and she needed a place where she could give birth.
Joseph had tried to find a room for her, but there was no place available, especially at the inn. The inn keeper had nothing available, but knew of a stable where she could find a manger and the Christ Child was born.
Imagine how the inn keeper felt when he learned that the baby was the Son of God, the One who had come to offer help, hope and forgiveness to a confused, deceived and troubled world. Was the inn keeper embarrassed, ashamed, sorry and regretful?
Today, Jesus is still being rejected and denied by many people who can have a life of newness, joy and blessedness if they would only let Jesus into their life. The gift of redemption and the joy of being born again spiritually is offered to everyone of us.
I trust you will give serious thought to what Christmas is all about and why Christ came to this Earth, born in a manger among animals and wrapped in swaddling clothes. Not born in a fancy or well-equipped hospital, nor in a wealthy section of town, but among people like you and me.
I would like to say Merry Christmas, friend, and I encourage you to let Jesus in where you live, walk and talk and sing with me, “Happy Birthday, Jesus!”
Written by the Rev. Lynn Summers, First Church of God, Pickaway County Ministerial Association.