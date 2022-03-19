Let me be perfectly frank. For far too many years, we have been subjected to what “Johnny-Come-Lately’s” want to believe they know about the thoughts, hearts and souls of persons deceased long before “Johnny” was even a glimmer in his or her mother’s expecting eye.
Good literature of our childhood has been pulled from the library shelves because someone now has decided that the author (from then) meant something derogative being hotly attested today. Historical monuments are being pulled off their bases because the subject happened to be a leader of a movement now frowned upon; not considering that said individual had the blessing of the opportunity to examine the advanced understandings may well have made a different choice.
Point being, no one except the good Lord Himself knows the thoughts and meanings of another without intimate knowledge of and opportunity to question the subject themselves, and without the history, advanced understanding rarely comes.
I was stirred up while watching the State of the Union Address. A speech well delivered, whether I agree with the politics behind it or not. However, during the evening, we were subjected to yet another celebrity endorsement of an idea founded on the very principle that persons today believe they can speak to the thoughts, minds and souls of persons of the past to the point that the rest of us should be chastised and driven to their way of thinking.
I suppose the spokesperson was chosen because his father was once the speaker of the annual event, and this should somehow add authority to his words. Once again, the idea of “Separation of Church and State” has been forced upon us. I want to finally lay this beast (the idea, not the spokesperson) to bed. This notion has been debated for as long as the Constitution of the United States was first signed, or at least since the adoption of the First Amendment in 1791.
I read five of the historically documented arguments in the debate arguing for the notion that the founding fathers intended there to be a separation of church and state. In each argument, without fail, and I quote, “the words ‘separation of church and state’ do not appear…” in the Constitution, nor the First Amendment.
Each of the arguments went on to say, in one fashion or another, that the idea of its intent was derived through other writings by these same founders. In fact, the most noted document in the history of this debate, a letter from Thomas Jefferson in which the phrase “wall of separation” was included, happened to have been written to a church convention explaining that the Establishment Clause of the First Amendment was purposed for the protection of the church against government interference.
The basic premise was that the government would not choose any religion to be the official religion of the country. All statements in accordance with the Establishment Clause were carefully worded to protect each person’s right to practice the religion of their choice or no religion at all.
The only fact repeated in these arguments, and therefore known, is that the Constitution of these United States in no way suggests that there should be no reference to religious understanding within the walls or establishments of our government.
This argument that there is has done nothing but scare people away from moral lesson or comment within our government institutions, further eroding the already natural human condition that leads to chaos.
There appears to be, at least based upon the reports of those trying to do important work from within, a serious erosion of basic respect and decency that is vitally important in our schools; the very government institution through which most of our impressionable minds funnel through.
Now I, from personal experience, can tell you that this erosion has been seriously sliding since the 80’s and the penalties for those who seek to do the right thing by expecting order and rule in the classroom have stiffened to the point, they just want to throw their hands up and find other career opportunities.
But they hesitate because of their love for their role and the knowledge that should they leave, the chaos would only worsen since, the proverbial “monkeys would be in charge of the zoo.”
Religion is not an evil word. Religion is applicable for all citizens, for all religions typically have a book for the guidance of those who believe. And, though I only know from one of those books, I can say that the scriptures are “… profitable for doctrine, for reproof, for correction, for instruction in righteousness.”
So even if you are not a believer, there is excellent instruction for morality that would benefit the whole of society.
Please read the following, (ideas and quotes taken from a study book written by Dr. Derwin Gray).
Society is a family of sorts. “There are families who understand there is an unstated rule…”
Dr. Gray is speaking of rules of behavior unwritten, but understood based on “traditions, rules and accepted behaviors.” Dr. Gray goes on to state, “Every family has practices and behaviors that are part of their culture.”
Well, religious persons have their own “families” with their own set of guidelines for behavior. And the family of God is no different.
“If there was a poster on the refrigerator in the kitchen of God’s house, stating the rules of acceptable behavior, it would have family rules like these listed:
Be gentle and humble; love each other with patience; use your God-given; abilities ; grow up in spiritual maturity; be generous; speak truthfully; deal with anger and conflict; do not take what belongs to others; watch your words; show compassion; forgive like Jesus forgave you; respect others to earn respect”
With rules such as these, who can argue that religious behavior or speech is detrimental to social institution.
Our schools need to return to the days when great advances in science and math were commonplace with moral respectful behavior. This is necessary, so that education can return to the forefront of the institute.
An excellent place to start is to spend more time focused on what needs to be accomplished and less on what wants to be done. Quit starting a civil war with rhetoric based upon fallacy.
Written by the Rev. Robert Henry, Senior Minister “Living By Faith” Ministries and member of the Pickaway County Ministerial Association for The Circleville Herald.