Tired from a busy day and a long drive. Surrounded by unsettling darkness. Sweat forming on your forehead. Hands tightly holding onto the steering wheel. Every fiber of your being on high alert.
A white eerie substance filling the air. A substance so thick you truly think you could cut through it with a knife. Perhaps you have been there. Maybe even recently. I have.
It wasn’t long ago when I found myself experiencing such a moment in the hills of North Carolina. My wife and I were nearing the end of a long drive, darkness had arrived in all its glory. Flashing signs along the highway warned drivers to be cautious as a heavy fog was forming in the night air.
Thankfully, there were only about 16 miles remaining in our journey. However, we would soon be traveling on unfamiliar roads. This would be bad enough in the dark of night, but the added element of a thick and heavy fog made this even more challenging.
We turned off the highway and began traveling on these unfamiliar roads as an extremely dense fog immediately filled the night air. Visibility was measured in feet and not many of those, either. The road had unexpected twists and turns, which made this drive even more difficult.
I moved slowly along looking for the next twist in the road or any semblance of tail lights up ahead. On occasion, I quickly glanced in the rearview mirror, hoping and praying no lights could be seen approaching me. Creeping along the road, we continued onward.
All of those things I mentioned at the beginning were true of this moment. Then suddenly and quite unexpectedly, we found ourselves in a small town with no fog in sight. We had traveled eight or nine miles on a windy road in a fog so thick we weren’t sure we would every make it through. Yet, we arrived safely on the other side of it.
Moments like these are hard to clear from our mind. They are so powerful they stay with us for a very long time. They are moments we are not eager to ever repeat. Honestly, I could easily go the rest of life without ever having to experience a moment like that again — I have no desire to repeat it. Still, such moments often teach us something.
In this case, the dense fog made me very aware of the immediate moment I was living in. No matter how much I tried, I couldn’t look too far ahead, nor too far behind me. I was confined to a small space and time.
I was very aware of everything that was going on around me and within me. Something we may rightly call “living in the moment.” I had no choice but to live in the immediate present. I didn’t have time to think about what lie ahead, nor did I have a desire to focus on what lie behind me.
I was forced to live in the present. This little adventure, that I do not wish to repeat, reminded me of the importance of living in the present. We need to truly enjoy the moment we have been blessed to live in.
Many of us spend a lot time reliving the past, even though we are unable to change it. And we spend a lot time planning for a future that will most likely never look like what we envision it to be.
We spend so much of our lives doing these two things that we often forget to really live and enjoy the present. Today, I am reminded that it is okay to plan for a future and to take time to learn from our past.
However, when our focus on these things becomes too much, then we can easily lose sight of the present. Please don’t lose sight of the present. It is worth living in!
Ty Myers is a pastor at Emmanuel UMC and Zion UMC, and a member of the Pickaway County Ministerial Association.