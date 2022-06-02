One of the top ten values in life for people recently surveyed across more than one hundred and fifty countries is financial security.
With the pandemic and the potential of business closings and job loss, the rise in unemployment benefit payouts, and the decrease in available or healthy workforces, it is easy to see how finances have become paramount on most people’s daily radar. And particularly this year as we have seen the changes in the marketplace with stock, bonds, investments, and also the rise, and fall, of many cryptocurrencies, money seems to be on our minds.
As a pastor, I get a slight kick out of people not wanting me to preach about money. Perhaps they view giving to God as the Church picking their pocket each week, so the less talk about how much they should give, or about the greater needs of the Church, generally puts folks off and makes them uncomfortable. It makes the fact that Jesus talked more on the subject of money than any other … kind of ironic. What is it about money that seems so hard to make sense?
As we slowly emerge and crawl our way out of this world-wide pandemic, we begin to encounter the affects of these last two years on our economy. This summer’s prices are predicted to rise for a variety of things from a gallon of gas to a gallon of milk, and many are feeling the pinch of increased prices already. Some shrug their shoulders and say, “Yeah? Oh, well.”
Others get red in the face, shake their heads, take on a fighting stance and proclaim, “Oh, _ell no!” Yet what does the value of financial security really mean for us? Do we just want more money? Will money bring us happiness? I believe it was multi-millionaire John D. Rockefeller who was once asked, “How much money do you really need?” To which he answered, “Just a little bit more.”
Our sense of security, perhaps even our sense of worth, often is tied to the amount of money we possess. However, as the rates increase and the returns decrease, what we possess isn’t worth what it used to be.
We have to deal with the rising emotional concern of losing faith in our investment decisions, or in our choice of investment managers, or in our trust of the businesses and governments and entities that produce the assets we long to hold. Sometimes, no matter how hard we try, it just doesn’t make sense.
Money is not evil. We complain that society or our leaders do not hold the rich accountable in paying taxes and providing for the “little guys.” They are not evil or mean or wrong; rather, it is the system that has become unbalanced.
Doesn’t the symbol of justice herself try to blindly balance the worth and value of things brought to her scales, so that there might turn out to be a sense of fairness? While at the same time, most parents would echo the adage, “Life isn’t always fair!”
So what’s the answer? Higher wages? More jobs? Better business practices? Greater trust in the integrity of company CEO’s? Or are we simply asking the wrong question? Money is actually the tool we use to facilitate the exchanges we make for the things we feel we need, to live and function together as people on the face of this wonderful planet God created. One person has one thing.
Another person has something else. They exchange what they have with each other, and then both have enough of each thing. It is a simple barter system.
What we as human beings, living together in this world, need to understand is that the barter system is based on genuine, honest interactions. We are in relationship one with another.
If we engage in these relationships with an eye toward integrity and looking out for one another, then the barter becomes a fair exchange with all parties receiving a satisfactory result.
Unfortunately, somewhere along the way, we got confused. We thought we were supposed to “go for the gusto,” “just do it,” and “be all you can be,” without regard for others or the consequences of our selfish actions.
More money, more opportunities, more stuff, more status, more fame, more fortune, more profit, more greed – after all didn’t Michael Douglas tell us from the silver screen, “Greed is good!” I guess the best way to start making sense of money is to make a true and honest friend, and offer what you have.
If that’s just, it will all balance out in the end.
Rev. Kenn Barton of Circleville Good Shepherd and Stoutsville Fairview United Methodist Churches, wrote this column as a member of the Pickaway County Ministerial Association.