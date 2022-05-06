Moderation is a value, some would say a virtue, that is often not consciously followed, nor even desired by some folks. Wise people do practice it.
A definition of moderation is: “The avoidance of excess or extremes, especially in one’s behavior or political opinions”. Imagine that. Some synonyms for moderation include: “self-restraint, self-control, self-discipline, temperance, and non-indulgence.
An early and well-known quote about moderation is from Aristotle: “Moderation in all things”. We would try for example, to not work too much, nor play too much, but also not work or play too little.
Perhaps the final quote about moderation should come from Ralph Waldo Emerson: “Moderation in all things, especially moderation.” In other words, there will be times when we do go all into something for a good reason. Likewise, there will be times when we should get out of something as quickly and completely as we can for another good reason.
Our approach to eventual retirement should include moderation. There is a temptation for some to just live it up and make no extra provision for stopping our working years at all. We all have probably known people like this who are just scraping by in retirement. Unfortunately, some folks have no choice in this because they are living paycheck to paycheck just taking care of their families. I can only say that even people in that situation should at least keep in mind doing some savings if the opportunity arises.
The other extreme to not planning at all for retirement is to defer enjoyment of life as we are living it, and the joys of generosity, by putting everything off for an early and well-funded retirement. I know of people who were doing this approach who did not live long enough to reach retirement at all.
Another approach that usually needs moderation is “giving it 110%”. With a nod to Ralph, there are times that we should, or must, give it all. But my advice to people, especially those whose jobs or situations do not have well defined limits, is to give 90% most of the time. If they are giving 110% all of the time, then they will burn out and be replaced by someone who doesn’t care at all and may be less competent.
Another aspect of our lives that needs moderation is our health. Exercise is great for us. But too much exercise can actually injure us or make us sick. Certain foods and certain vitamins are great for us. But too much of one thing, even water, can injure us or make us sick. An old proverb from the Hebrew scriptures says it well: “If you have found honey, eat only enough for you, lest you have your fill of it and vomit it — Proverbs 25:16 ESV”.
On that graphic note, I would say to us all that we should enjoy the springtime, the upcoming Pickaway County Fair, the bounty of summertime, and our lives, with moderation!
This column was written by Pleasant View United Methodist Church Rev. Jeff Julien, member of the Pickaway County Ministerial Association, for the Circleville Herald. The views of this column may not necessarily reflect that of the newspaper.