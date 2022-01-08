It’s the first of the year and time to make a New Year’s resolution. For me, it only takes a week or two and my resolution is broken and gone from my mind.
So where did the idea of making a New Year’s resolution come from and why?
I discovered that the ancient Babylonians are said to have been the first people to make New Year’s resolutions, some 4,000 years ago. They were also the first to hold recorded celebrations in honor of the New Year...though for them, the year began not in January, but in mid-March, when the crops were planted.
During a massive 12-day religious festival known as Akitu, the Babylonians crowned a new king or reaffirmed their loyalty to the reigning king. They also made promises to the gods to pay their debts and return any objects they had borrowed.
These promises could be considered the forerunners of our New Year’s resolutions. If the Babylonians kept to their word, their (pagan) gods would bestow favor on them for the coming year. If not, they would fall out of the gods’ favor — a place no one wanted to be.
A similar practice occurred in ancient Rome, after the reform-minded Emperor Julius Caesar tinkered with the calendar and established Jan. 1 as the beginning of the new year, circa 46 B.C.
Named for Janus, the two-faced god whose spirit inhabited doorways and arches, January had special significance for the Romans. Believing that Janus symbolically looked backward into the previous year and ahead into the future, the Romans offered sacrifices to the deity and made promises of good conduct for the coming year.
For early Christians, the first day of the new year became the traditional occasion for thinking about one’s past mistakes and resolving to do and be better in the future. In 1740, the English clergyman, John Wesley, founder of Methodism, created the Covenant Renewal Service, most commonly held on New Year’s Eve or New Year’s Day.
Also known as Watch Night Services, they included readings from Scriptures and hymn singing and served as a spiritual alternative to the raucous celebrations normally held to celebrate the coming of the new year.
Now popular within evangelical Protestant churches, especially African American denominations and congregations, Watch Night Services held on New Year’s Eve are often spent praying and making resolutions for the coming year.
Despite the tradition’s religious roots, New Year’s resolutions today are a mostly secular practice. Instead of making promises to the gods, most people make resolutions only to themselves, and focus purely on self-improvement (which may explain why such resolutions seem so hard to follow through on).
According to recent research, “While as many as 45 percent of Americans say they usually make New Year’s resolutions, only eight percent are successful in achieving their goals.”
But that dismal record probably won’t stop people from making resolutions anytime soon — after all, we’ve had about 4,000 years of practice. The age old custom of breaking one’s newly formed resolutions within several months, a fate that befalls the majority of would-be reformers, makes me feel a little better.
I believe resolutions or not, there are somethings we need to practice every day….like kindness, forgiveness, being polite, being a friend, caring for the sick and elderly, being aware of our surroundings and taking care of our Earth, having compassion for the poor, etc. Acts which make us better human beings!
“An estimated one billion people around the world watch each year as a brightly lit ball descends down a pole atop the One Times Square building at midnight on New Year’s Eve.”
The world-famous celebration dates back to 1904, when the New York Times newspaper relocated to what was then known as Longacre Square and convinced the city to rename the neighborhood in its honor.
When the city banned fireworks in 1907, an electrician devised a wood-and-iron ball that weighed 700 pounds and was illuminated with 100 light bulbs and was dropped from a flagpole at midnight on New Year’s Eve.
Lowered almost every year since then, the iconic orb has undergone several upgrades over the decades. Just think, if one billion people did one act of kindness, how much better our world would be and if every one in the world (7,846.000.000), that is more than 7.5 billion people, did an act of kindness daily…how our world would change!
So when the Ball dropped on New Year Eve, it’s not about making a New Year’s resolution, but being committed to be a better human being!
Written by S. Monica Justinger, member of the Pickaway County Ministerial Association for The Circleville Herald. The views of this column may not necessarily reflect that of the newspaper.