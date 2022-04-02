The world has changed. It is certainly not the same place in which our parents grew up. For many, it is not even the place that they remember as having formed and shaped their minds, hearts and bodies.
The playground has changed, and at least here in Pickaway County, has come with a bigger price tag to build or maintain. The schools have changed their curriculum, adding some things that some would find objectionable, and deleting some things that some would call almost sacrilegious.
Entertainment has evolved. Business has morphed into social consciousness. Even fashion can’t seem to decide what part of the body to wear what article of clothing. Things change.
Popular articles and news feeds will even play to our laments about these changes and our constant longing for the past to be revived. They show television and movie star slideshows — then and now. They repost celebrity posts on social media — as if everyone who is anyone wants to see how somebody looks in the latest full-body bathing suit. And yet we click.
Fish drawn to the bait. We are attracted to the decades of our youth and reminded of the shows, stars, cars, commercial jingles, ad slogans, and practices that we thought were the “bee’s knees” at the time. Today tends to focus on yesterday. Nostalgia has us harkening back to a time that we feel was better.
In a world where war is raging, theme parks are attempting not to exclude, and comedians are making jokes about women with diseases, it may look desirable to turn the clock back to a simpler era when life was less complicated. Because now is frightening. Now is questionable. Now is temporary. We do not know what tomorrow holds. So, reflecting upon yesterday and getting lost in a bit of nostalgia may just be the remedy for a sin-sick soul.
Electric cars are not new. They were invented in the 1890’s and pre-dated the Model T. So why didn’t they catch on. The record player was invented at the turn of the 20th century — on rolled cylinders. Then the flat LP came along. Then the cassette. Then the 8-track tape. Then the CD.
Many, today, are returning to vinyl. Maybe it’s not the fact that things change, but the reason why they change that is truly important.
If we improve medicines and medical advances for the health of the world, even though that field still is not an exact science, is it not better? It would be, if it were driven by concerns for the health and safety of people, rather than by the depth and capacity of pockets.
Quality versus quantity. Nature versus nurture. Batman versus Superman. Roe versus Wade. Church versus State.
It is great to look back. It is a wonderful feeling to remember where we have been. Yet, when we recall the iron-rod monkey bars and the solid steel dashboards, perhaps we recognize that our viewpoint has become skewed.
Nostalgia ain’t what it used to be. The past should inform our present. Our present should propel us into our future. Our future should be filled with hope, and excitement for the possibilities of generations to come looking back at this moment in time and fondly remembering how good it used to be.
Take a look today at where you have been. Honestly think for a moment about the people, places and things that have shaped you into who you have become. Choices made, choices forced upon you, even choices made out of desperation or necessity. You stand today in the midst of the melting-pot of all that has contributed to making you you.
Draw from your past what is good, healthy, wholesome, and right. Weave that into your day-to-day routine that shapes and molds your understanding of the world. Drive forward into a preferred future, filled and fueled by deliberate choices that look for the best for all — not just yourself. Common good ideas are good for everyone.
So often those ads, emails, news feeds, and articles want us to think that the past was better, and we are living in a world now that has gotten it all wrong. I’d prefer to believe that we have lived and learned and grown and survived; and we continue to make historical decisions that will pave the path of our perpetually unpredictable future.
Tomorrow we may say, “Hey, that was pretty good, let’s do it again.” We may stagnate in lament saying, “I wish I’d done it differently.” Or perhaps we might even confidently, boldly say, “Now I think I know how to do it a little better.” Ask me tomorrow.
Written by Rev. Kenn Barton, member of Circleville Good Shepherd and Stoutsville Fairview UMC’s Pickaway County Ministerial Association.