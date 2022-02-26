Recently, I purchased a home in a quaint little village where I work. The home would fall under the category of a fixer upper. I was pleased with most of the transaction in the process except for one little detail that I was determined to argue, and if necessary change. That being the mandate to acquire flood insurance.
I did not see evidence if flooded there. The lending institution deemed it appropriate for that area. The entire village was considered a flood plain. Searching out the small trickling creek bed at the end of the dead end street of my future home after a hard rain, I discovered there was only enough water in that creek bed to satisfy a couple of thirsty bullfrogs. Where is the flood threat?
Also, I began to ask long-time village dwellers about flooding and severity of water damage after rainy seasons. I discovered this mandate was an old tradition from over 50 to 75 years ago, before proper tiling and engineering was appropriated in the area.
I was going to be a superhero and change agent that saved the incoming property buyers thousands of dollars when this costly, outdated and unnecessary flood policy was tossed out as a mandate to purchase property in the village.
I imagined that a newspaper article would be written, and possibly a short encouraging update of interest would be spotlighted on the six o’clock news.
Gathering my ammunition of information and proof of argument, I was ready. Putting on my confident big-girl skirt, I called the lender with my revelation and research. I was going to impress somebody today. I was going to save money.
The lender listened carefully, then presented information I did not have and simply said, “No.” With a slight growl to myself, I acquired flood insurance, period.
Last week, the rain came in torrents. Peeking through the blinds at night and viewing my yard with the street lights helping me see that water, it flowed in waves around my house.
The street was no longer visible. It was completely under water. That evening earlier when I came home from work, I walked through ankle deep water to my porch. I thought to myself, “I am sure glad I do not have a basement. I am secured with adequate flood insurance.”
I went to bed that night, wondering if my bed would float with me in it. If not, I am also secure in the fact I swim well.
This scenario I was experiencing reminded me of an elderly patient of mine whose basement flooded the week prior. The basement water in my patient’s home damaged all his bullets stored downstairs. My patient reasoned he would dry them out in his heated oven, until his adult son came home and rescued his dad from the bullet rescue.
We humans do not always make right choices, though we may have good intentions. Bad things still will happen to good people, because we live in a fallen world of imperfection. We are not home yet.
However, some trouble and stress of worry may be avoided if we reach for the One who is Protector and knows what we do not.
“Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not. On your own understanding.” Proverbs 3:5
This column was written by Rev. DeVon Davis, member of the Pickaway County Ministerial Association, for the Circleville Herald. The views of this column may not necessarily reflect that of the newspaper.