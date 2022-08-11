Values for Living: Seek peace and comfort

Constantly eating for no reason.
Difficulty falling asleep or staying asleep. Fingernails bitten down until there is nothing left to bite. Yum! Yum! Yelling at the dog just because we can.
Playing the role of Grumpy as if it we were trying to win an Oscar. These are usually signs of something we identify with a single word—worry.
Personally, I believe worry is something which identifies us as being human. For instance, I have yet to meet a squirrel or rabbit who is overcome with worry. And before you ask, yes, I have had many conversations with such animals. However, I now realize this is probably a sign that I should be worried or at least my wife should be worried for me. Not that she wasn’t already worried for me. I can be a hand full.
Getting back to my furry friends. Squirrels just seem to collect nuts while rabbits just want to have fun playing hide and seek in the grass. Worry is something which has no hold on them.
We, on the other hand, are often bombarded with the worries of life. We worry about the safety of our children and grandchildren even when they are in places which used to be deemed as safe such as a school or an outdoor birthday party. We worry about their education.
We worry about maintaining our homes. We worry about the direction of our country and our world in general. We worry about having enough to cover those unexpected expenses such as diminishing health or a car repair.
We worry about riots and those personal rights which may be stripped from us. We worry about whether we will be able to keep our jobs. We worry about those close to us, both their health and their well-being. And yes, we also worry about having enough of what we need. In fact, worry can creep into every nook and cranny of our life. For many people, it seems as though worry is something they cannot avoid.
Anyone who has lived a significant amount of time has certainly been told something like the following: “Don’t worry everything will be alright.” A statement such as this is meant to calm us and reassure us. Yet, our understanding of “alright” is often different than theirs.
Let’s be honest, enduring a tragedy, or living with a serious untreatable health ailment, or losing a loved one never feels or seems “alright” for those who are personally affected by such things. Thus, even though we are told not to worry, there are times we can’t help but worry.
While there may be moments when we can’t help but worry, there are many other less significant worries which creep into our minds and take over. These are the worries we need to be focused on because they will keep us from enjoying life.
I don’t know of any full proof plan for overcoming worry, however, I am confident it starts with taking the time to identity and name our worries. Ideally, we identify and name our worries as they happen, writing them down would be best. The only way to know if we are giving into a particular worry or not is by keeping track of our worries.
After we have identified those worries which have a strong hold us then we need to find a way to let them go. For those in the faith community, I would say find a scripture passage which offers you peace and comfort and then recite that passage when worry comes your way. Follow this up by doing your best to truly give that worry to God. For others, I would suggest finding something which calms your mind and allows you to feel a sense of peace.
Then when worry comes your way take time to do whatever calms your mind and gives you peace. Right now, I see that some guys in white jackets just showed up at my house and I’m seriously wondering if they are the white glove guys from Sam’s Club or someone else.
Either way I’m beginning to feel a little bit worried!...“Hey guys. Yeah, I said that, but no, I don’t really talk to squirrels and rabbits. I mean that was just a joke! What are those straps for? Honey?!”
Pastor Ty Myers of the Emmanuel UMC & Zion UMC is a member of the Pickaway County Ministerial Association.