It matters not where one stands in any arena of life, there are times when the proverbial storm rages. Currently, there seems to be a storm raging in every arena.
It is important to understand the elements of storms so that one may navigate safely. The adage, “Any port in a storm,” is not sound advice as far as I am concerned; not when navigating the storms raging all around us today.
Let us begin with the storm we refer to as the COVID-19 pandemic. Now the onslaught of a new health concern, especially ones with world-wide impact, is scary enough.
However, when you compound that situation with the political theatrics within which we have been immersed, you have a storm that affects everyone in ways that go far beyond the pandemic itself.
When one is made anxious about a health concern, they certainly do not need to be demonized for their personal insights and decisions concerning their health. What people need are empathy- and solidly-supported information. However, what people too often receive is the usual “arm-chair quarterback” mentality and rhetoric that tends to result riots and dissension.
I used to be quite involved in the political arena, but as I have aged and observed, I find myself less and less impressed and trusting. We have witnessed such an extreme disintegration of the ideals of leadership that our elected officials (our so-called “leaders”) are the last I would trust to navigate this storm.
In fact, what I have recognized of late is the further degradation of what I used to respect as the (potentially) greatest system of government in the history of civilization, and I cannot trust a word spewed.
What happens when all these negative entities infiltrate the daily lives of good people is that their own, private interactions become infected with the poisons of division. Suddenly, familial civilities are ridden with the afore-mentioned cancerous influences and they begin to erode.
Sides are drawn along these divisions, and our human nature is infused, turning what should be a happy memory-making event into a war zone. Tempers flare, and words and decisions are made resulting in seemingly irreparable damage.
Halt! Stop! See how the storm rages? Now take all the elements just discussed and see them as parts of the raging storm so that you can recognize them for what they are and navigate to safety. To do this, you need to place yourself in the eye of the storm; not because it is the safest place, but because it gives you a vantage point to see all the debris that is causing the damage.
A dictionary definition of “eye of the storm” is as follows: the calm region at the center of the storm; an idiomatic expression that means to be at the center of a greatly argued or debated situation.
What I am trying to say is that, if you will place yourself at the center with a calm, well-informed (remember a good debater deeply investigates both sides of the argument) demeanor, then from there, you can see what is truly going on and find yourself safely through the situation.
With a truly informed stance, you can see from where all the confusion is stemming and can diffuse the things you can influence, circumventing those you cannot.
This is a new year. The time to begin reparations of old storms and preparing for prevention from damage by future storms is now. A good place to start, or what I will call the proper port, is at the beginning. Let me share just a few words from the first few verses of the Holy Scriptures that provide the perfect analogies:
“In the Beginning…the earth was...darkness (chaotic)…Then God said, ‘Let there be light.” (knowledge/wisdom) … God saw that the light was good; and He divided the light from the darkness.”
I say this to encourage everyone to seek to end the chaos in your lives. Chaos is darkness, and only light dispels darkness. Knowledge is light, and only with knowledge can you truly and effectively influence those in your corner of the world.
Do not continue operating from the darkness whilst claiming knowledge-based solely from the sources discussed earlier, who only seem to have their own interests at heart.
Do not attempt to enter the fray with a half-full, yet mostly empty, bag of tools. In other words, do not add to the chaos or fuel the fires by attacking your friends and loved ones. Use your energies wisely. Know the truth then live out your life in that truth, allowing your witness to be the influence you share.
Written by the Rev. Robert Henry, Senior Minister “Living By Faith” Ministries and member of the Pickaway County Ministerial Association for The Circleville Herald.