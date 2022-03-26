Recently, I traveled to New York City to visit family who lives there. The lights, glitter and sounds had returned to the Big Apple. People were on the streets again and traffic was bustling as it should be during the holiday season. All seemed right again, until it wasn’t and something had to be done to correct the chaos.
It happened that my oldest son and I were in Times Square during the busiest time of the year. I delighted in the sounds of the bells chiming from St. Patrick’s Cathedral. The conversations of hundreds of people walking in all directions. Horns and sirens had returned to the epicenter.
After lighting a candle at St. Patrick’s and spending a few moments in prayer, we were soon strolling down Broadway and ended up in Times Square where I could hear a young Black street preacher.
My heart delighted in all the surroundings and I had to navigate through the crowd of a couple hundred people to get close to the youthful orator. I anticipated hearing the Word preached with enthusiasm. His words were smooth. On my way to the front of the crowd, I stopped to playfully converse with a large happy, half inebriated man sporting a tall gold top hat.
Approaching the front row, the preacher started to stutter his words. I had not heard him do this from the distance. He began to have difficulty forming sentences as well. Glancing to the propaganda displayed, I realized he was not preaching God’s Word, but his own agenda that did not line up with Holy Scriptures.
I spoke no words, but turned to leave not wanting to participate in such discouraging political nonsense.
The young man yelled, “You, who are you?” I pointed to myself shocked he even noticed me. He raged with anger at my presence. I calmly smiled and retorted truth, kindness and love.
Finding that irritated him more, he challenged me with a twisted and ugly comment of judgment and prejudice. Oh, I could not leave ugliness of his words linger in the air of the holy season. As I spoke grace, he jabbed hate. My last words to him as I walked away were of God’s love to all mankind, grace and mercy as God’s plan and character.
I turned and realized the entire crowd on Times Square had vanished. My son smiling from ear to ear said as I approached him, “Mom, do you understand you just shut down an entire hate group assembly from Harlem with your presence alone?”
It took me a fast New York minute to process what had happened then looking over to young orator, he was alone. His bouncer/body guards had left, his crowd had left and hate did not linger in the minds and hearts of the people, love did.
We have a responsibility to be messengers of goodness and peace in this chaotic world. Each of us are purposed to be world changers for good. It may not take much more than telling the stories of your daily blessing. An old hymn, “Count Your Blessings” mandates we see the right, the good and refuse the retelling of death, doom and depression.
I recently purchased a book called “Rewire Your Anxious Brain.” It is possible to take control of our anxiety and stress responders triggered in our brains. We have the ability to retrain our brains. As we discover relaxation, the rewiring and releases of good brain chemicals along with praise and prayer we change ourselves and thus, the world around us.
Some, I have heard state that they caution telling others their blessings and good experiences because of the circumstances of our day. People many times are tempted to be quiet about the good because of the bad. Shame on anyone for keeping quiet over the good and allowing the bad to reign. Proclaim good things at every opportunity!
When we are ridiculed, speak joy and proceed with grace. When someone shouts destruction, redirect to the refining of the pain of a bad thing into life lessons of shaping one’s character.
Now, I am not saying we should not mourn. Mourning and crying has its purpose and place. Love is greater than hate. Be bold with mercy, grace and love, not proving a point.
Love wins!
This column was written by Rev. DeVon Davis, member of the Pickaway County Ministerial Association, for the Circleville Herald. The views of this column may not necessarily reflect that of the newspaper.