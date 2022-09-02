Values For Living: The Moment

Sometimes words hit me like a cool breeze on a hot muggy day in summer. The words that jolted my attention yesterday was “AMBEDO”.
This first introduction to the noun floated me away into a different place, then quickly shaking my loose of the trance I thought is that a verb instead. It is an action noun, if there is such a thing.
The meaning a kind of melancholic state in which one becomes completely absorbed in the moment with a vivid imagination to the sensory of details. When I do nothing but listen for each raindrop hitting my red tin roof, imagining what each drop looks like as it makes contact is ambedo. Standing at the edge of the ocean and listening for the voice of God is this experience of enjoying being alive called ambedo.
On a smaller, but still accurate display of this new word is sitting on a log in the woods and feeling the mosquito bite, yet instead of smacking it immediately you watch it do it’s created job baring the injury before a whack with your hand. A better example is sitting in a room with a small child and hearing or watching them giggle. Nothing is sweeter than a baby’s laugh. That is a cherished moment.
It is those moments that remind us that we are alive in a world of chaos, pleasures, heartaches, and joy. Life is good and sometimes bitterly sad too. Someone overcome with worry or anxiety need only breathe a few deep breaths in their manic state and see the moment to bring a calm back over themselves. Overwhelming situations threaten us often and to the one unable to swim in them they will almost drown in the anxiousness of the seeming danger. Yet most anxiety and overwhelming moments are just words in our heads and prepare us for the road ahead.
A few years ago, I met a woman in her last six months of life. She had been an anxious woman her entire life. She created threatening situations in her head with relationships and health issues all the way up to the end. My job was to deliver her calm or at least point her in the direction of the Way to calm and restorative peace.
Oh, she knew religion, but she did not know peace. Her counselor and a lovely friend of mine gave her sound advice. Learn to enjoy moments of time (AMBEDO). This nervous little woman did finally arrive at peace by doing just that. Seeing moments, reflecting on the goodness of God who is big enough to calm any storm or chaos within us.
Last week I drove by myself to the east coast to meet my adult children for a family beach get away. It is a six-hundred-and-ten-mile drive. Approaching West Virginia, the main highway was shut down because of a HAZMAT accident. ALL the traffic coming and going was rerouted through the winding Appalachian Mountains. The narrow roads were snakelike with nothing but a tin guardrail in front of cliffs and deep valleys.
The semi-trucks were not able to make those sharp turns without occasionally catching on the guardrails and peeling them back like a knife cutting off the rhine of an apple. I witnessed parts of the road’s edge crumble over the cliffs.
My anxiety began to nag at my head. It was bumper to bumper and at times all the traffic just sat there motionless. Then I looked beyond the vehicles and saw mountains so beautiful I thanked God for my sight. As I slowly maneuvered around a curve, I heard the gorgeous waterfall cascading the rock edge above me. My heart leaped for joy. Had I been on that highway, I would have missed this beauty.
Then a white bearded old man driving a gravel dump truck with a crock jug in one hand and the other on his steering wheel was smiling his toothless smile at me from ear to ear.
With his truck window down and leaning slightly out as we passed going opposite directions, he hollered.
“Hey, Missy! Are you having fun yet!” I giggled with delight in that moment. My vacation had begun, and joy flooded my soul instead of anxiety. I was on an adventure.
As you pour your coffee this morning, drink in the aroma first. Watch the cream swirl, listen to the locusts and birds while feeling the breeze. Then sip slowly. Enjoy the moment.
DeVon Davis, M., Min. Promedica Hospice Chaplain/Pastor, wrote this column for the Pickaway County Ministerial Association.