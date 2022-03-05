I want to lift up two people from our community who recently passed away. These two people not only had very strong values for living, but they lived out their values amongst us.
Weta Mae Leist was a great Christian lady involved deeply in her church, St. Paul United Methodist Church, serving in many ways as a volunteer, especially serving many years as church treasurer.
She served as secretary of the Pickaway County Extension Office from 1955 to 1985. Her true passion was serving as a 4-H adviser for the Washington Township Buttons and Bows 4-H Club, starting her 67th year. She touched many children’s lives by teaching them basic life skills.
During the fair, she could always be found watching and supporting the members of this club. She was also a volunteer in many community organizations, including Pickaway County Historical Society, Pickaway County Friends of the Library, Pickaway County Board of the American Cancer Society, Pickaway County Fair Homemakers Department Committee.
She served as PCCF secretary. She loved working on the homemaking department committee of Pumpkin Show. She was secretary for Circleville Township Zoning Board, Circleville Rotary Newsletter Editor, Rotary Paul Harris Fellow. She was a member of Pickaway County Farm Bureau and Washington Grange.
Weta Mae did all of this with a smile on her face.
Michael Gerald “Mike” Wagner was a career schoolteacher, coach/mentor, Army veteran, volunteer, and lifelong Good Samaritan. His life was largely devoted to serving others and making the world a better place through love, kindness and compassion.
He served many years as the president of the board at Pickaway County Food Pantry, where he spent every day gathering supplies and helping others. He was the president of the board and a longtime member of Emmett Chapel United Methodist Church.
He was also president of the Pickaway Terrace Board of Directors for several years. Mike never met a stranger and worked to take care of people he would never meet.
Our community is going to have to take up the work that Weta Mae and Mike did, or be diminished. We who share their values of selfless service need to step forward and put those values into action.
Perhaps more importantly, we need to bring up younger folks (as did Mike and Weta Mae) to carry on the acts of love and kindness when we are no longer able to do so.
This column was written by Rev. Jeff Julien, pastor of the Saint Paul United Methodist Church in Washington Township and Walnut Hill United Methodist Church in Franklin County. Rev. Julien is also a member of the Pickaway County Ministerial Association, for the Circleville Herald. The views of this column may not necessarily reflect that of the newspaper.