Once more, the long-awaited race has begun in earnest. No, I’m not talking about the television show (The Amazing Race) or even the Krispy Kreme challenge (Raleigh, North Carolina) where runners eat a dozen donuts and then attempt to run five miles in less than an hour.
The race I am talking is often more challenging. Before the race began, turkey and other fine culinary foods were devoured. Department store ads were scoured and important things were circled in red. Cell phones were charged. Cash was withdrawn from the ATM. Cars were cleaned out so that all the useable space would be available.
Those same cars were then gassed up and readied for the miles to come. And lastly, that old friend called caffeine was consumed to the point of exhilaration. Yipee! (Who doesn’t love a Mountain Dew or two early in the morning!) The rest of life has been put on hold as the race to find the perfect gift begins.
The race will continue until the clock runs out on Christmas Eve. However, until that moment arrives, people will be frantically running around like a chicken with its head cut off. The days will be filled with searching while the nights will be filled with worry. Certainly, the days ahead will include unexpected challenges, disappointments and most certainly a teeny, weeny bit of anger. Which is kind of ironic for a season that is supposed to be filled with joy and expectation. Still, the race to find the perfect gift will continue.
We won’t know if we have won or lost the race until all of those special gifts are unwrapped and we finally get to see the faces of those dear to us as the gifts are opened. In that moment, we will either pat ourselves on the back and say, “Nailed it!” or we will be truly thankful for gift receipts.
The two Christmas movies, which epitomize this race to find the perfect gift best are “Jingle All The Way” and “Jingle All The Way 2”. These movies do a pretty good job of describing what some people go through in search of the perfect gift.
Although, the second movie, starring Larry the Cable Guy, touches upon what is really the perfect gift. The little girl has written a letter to Santa, which causes the ensuing chaos in the movie. However, at the end of the movie, we discover what she really wanted from Santa wasn’t a Harrison doll, but something much better.
Her letter to Santa reads as follows, “All I want for Christmas is my family together as one.” Isn’t that really the perfect gift every Christmas? The ability to be with those we love and enjoy time together. Everything else is just icing on the cake. Hopefully, we never lose sight of the gift of being with loved ones — it truly is a blessing.
My hope this day is that we realize what is really important during this season and throughout the year. The truth is, as long as we are able to be with those we love, nothing else really matters. May we be reminded of this, especially, in those moments when we feel the stress of finding the perfect gift. And may we be reminded we already have it within our grasp — it’s simply ensuring we take time to be with those we love!
Ty Myers is a pastor at Emmanuel UMC and Zion UMC, and a member of the Pickaway County Ministerial Association.