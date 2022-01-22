What things in life are truly of value? The stuff we hoard or just store? The things of our lives, is that the value?
Early in life, I thought the most valuable things were a good job and paying bills on time. And I adopted my first cat. After I married, my values shifted (or were added to) to the marriage, children and of course, my beloved cats (now plural).
But as Robert Frost pointed out, “…way leads on to way…” life throws curve balls and changes and different things become important. So in time, I knew, or realized, that home was where my loved ones, my furniture and my cats were; and where I could worship with other believers.
In about a month from now, I will be moving to a new house. I am leaving a rather large federal and relocating to a house about 1/3 the size of the federal. The word “downsizing” has taken on new meaning in my life. I am in the process of sorting, purging, boxing, and yes, walking down Memory Lane.
I have a theory that stuff will accumulate to fit the space allotted to it. I have confirmed that theory as I try to downsize my stuff. We cannot take all of it with us! So there are Red Bird mission boxes, 1/2-price book store boxes, and piles for specific friends. What do I do with 20+ nativity sets I have collected from around the world?
Or a whole puppet theater; who would be interested in that? I also have theater lights, costumes and props for religious dramas. What do I do with that?
What do I do with things I used to value? I can’t take it all. It will not all fit into the new smaller space allotted to it. What to do? What to do? Garage sale you say? We had one small garage sale in November, but $135 later, it seemed like too much work.
But then I remembered something that happened a few years back. The town of Stoutsville had its annual garage sale. My husband and his son helped with it. At about one in the afternoon, when the crowds were dying down, they got bored with the whole thing. They put out a sign that read, “Screaming Yankee Garage Sale: Everything FREE.”
Then they walked away. Everything was gone in an hour! I have so many nice things I will not have room form but I cannot throw away. So on Feb. 12, we (some friends and I) are having the Mother of all “Screaming Yankee Garage Sales” at 11350 Main Street, Stoutsville.
Come and take what you like! What are my values now? If I could only take something from this house to the new, it would be my kitties. Thankfully, I am also taking my furniture and clothing!
We make so many decisions in life always weighing the values. Robert Frost ended his poem, quoted earlier, with, “…and I – I took the one less traveled by, and that has made all the difference.”
Written by the Rev. Susan A. Perkins, retired pastor from the United Methodist Church and member of the Pickaway County Ministerial Association for The Circleville Herald.