Values for Living: Wanted – More Faith

Faith is something we use every day. The first thing many people do in the morning is get out of bed and turn the light switch on, but suppose it doesn’t work or the bulb burns out.
Suppose one makes his or her way to the kitchen stove or coffee maker, turns the burner on but there is no flame nor heat present.
What about making your way to the shower only to abruptly learn that there is no hot water.
And to add to the list one has just enough time to get to work or an important appointment and as you turn the key to start the engine there is a click, click, click that tells you the battery is almost done for.
Aren’t those tough times that can make you disappointed, aggravated and discouraged and you ask the familiar question, “Why does it have to happen to me?”
And then someone comes along and asks you, “Where is your faith? After all everything will be o.k. and return to normal”.
I find those words are easily said but it does not always work that way.
NEIL ARMSTRONG said, “MYSTERY CREATES WONDER AND WONDER IS THE BASIS OF MAN’S DESIRE TO UNDERSTAND.” The mystery of things not always working or causing disappointment does not mean we need to lose faith or give up on certain things but such times can benefit us and give us understanding.
When it comes to our spiritual walk with the Lord as we travel through this life, we are faced with experiences and happenings that we do not always understand. But that is no reason to give up or to put the blame on another person.
You and I are blessed to have a faith that is powerful and available each step of the way. It gets us through disappointments, difficult situations, and allows the sun to shine upon us again.
In MATTHEW 17:20 Jesus said, “If you have faith the size of a mustard seed, nothing shall be impossible unto you.”
But we must have a working and living faith by trusting and believing in God. If there was ever a need in our lives, I believe it is found in LUKE 17:5 ‘AND THE APOSTLES SAID UNTO THE LORD, INCREASE OUR FAITH.’ For the person who thinks he doesn’t need any faith, he is like a dead man walking and does not know where he is going.
May your faith be increased, your mountains removed and each valley easily crossed as you make your journey to your eternal destiny.
Rev. Lynn Summers of the First Church of God Community Worship Center is a member of the Pickaway County Ministerial Association.
