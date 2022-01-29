I’m on vacation this week. Yet, I’m still submitting this article because technology allows for all of us to have the opportunity to work and share from almost anywhere.
Post-pandemically, this has become a bit of the new norm as businesses realize the benefit of employees working remotely. For me, I just think it’s neat to be able to do what I would normally do, but from a different location.
I’ll actually be headed home by the time this is published, so things will then return to their right place and practice, if our travel plans don’t fall through.
One of the interesting things about traveling — about moving about this wonderful country, even the entire globe — is that most people are curious as to where other fellow inhabitants of this world are from. It is probably the most popular question among strangers who meet.
Scientifically proven or not, and only personally tested as a working theory, I believe “Where are you from?” comes up more often than any other question. Close seconds might be “What do you do?” and “Could you direct me to a restroom?” However, the origin question has got me to thinking.
Growing up in the east, I rarely ventured outside my neighborhood. Actually, I barely knew my neighbors. I knew where they lived. I knew who to pick for my team in a street stickball game. I knew where to find soda bottles that I could turn in to the local “mom and pop” delicatessen for two cents-a-piece.
I knew who had a dad who could fix broken arms on action figures, and I knew whose mom made really good sandwiches. However, I also knew they were different from me. Whether by accent, skin color, custom, kindness, demeanor or culture — I knew there were definite differences. These differences didn’t really seem to matter. They just were.
So, I guess I hesitate what to answer when the question comes up. Having spent the last quarter of a century in various parts of Ohio, I still wonder what telling people about my current residing location really communicates in the grand scheme of things.
All people are different. Some have traits or behaviors that are similar, others from the same place have a completely unique set of characteristics. All people from a particular geographic area do not all share the exact same life experience.
A stranger on the street asked me, “Where are you from?” And I replied, “Ohio.” To which he quickly chanted, “O-H!” I, of course, in true Buckeye obligation returned the chant, “I-O!” Yet, that is pretty much the end of our interaction. He knows nothing more about me, nor I about him.
Are Ohioans who live north of I-70 different than those who live south of the interstate? Do all Ohioans somehow innately know from birth that they are different from residents of “that state up north”? City vs. country, suburb vs. farm land — we are all different.
I like to think that different, however, does not mean good or bad. Different doesn’t mean right or wrong. Different is merely, simply, and just because of the way things are...different.
I invited my congregations to read through the Bible with me this year. I am amazed at how many names and places and groups of people are listed in the scriptures. Even Jesus had to overcome a reputation of his little-known, small, hometown of Nazareth when one of his potential followers asked, “Can anything good come out of Nazareth?”
We all have an origin, a birthplace, a hometown, a region we hail from — but it doesn’t truly, nor should it, fully define who we are. So, where are you from? What shaped your thinking, or made you who you are? What circumstances and situations formed your values and characteristics to make you what you have become?
On vacation, I’m noticing a lot of transplanted Ohioans. And New Jersey-ites. And cancer survivors. And cat lovers. And trainees, explorers, chickens on mountaintops, and homeless people in city squares.
We’re all different. All of us are on this journey called life. Some are waiting until the next thing — “I can’t wait to drive. I can’t wait till I graduate. I can’t wait to get my dream job. I can’t wait till I’m married. I can’t wait to get a bigger house. I can’t wait till the kids are out of college. I can’t wait to retire. I can’t wait to take that family vacation together.”
We all come from different places. We are all charting our journey’s course differently. Maybe it’s not so much where we’re from, but where we’re going that really matters. I’ve gotten that on vacation too. “Where you headed?”
Written by Rev. Kenn Barton, member of Circleville Good Shepherd and Stoutsville Fairview UMC’s Pickaway County Ministerial Association.