The greeting on everyone’s lips this weekend is “Happy New Year!.” But the designation of a new year, and when the new year begins and what year it will be anyway, is completely made up and arbitrary.
The current form of the calendar used most in the world today was put into place in October of 1582 and it is called the Gregorian. Even after that, the new year happening at midnight on Dec. 31 was not uniform.
The earliest known attempt to keep track of the passage of time and the seasons was a Stonehenge-type construction in Scotland, approximately 10,000 years ago. There are 33 types of calendars in use today, for various reasons, for various communities.
According to the Jewish calendar, it is 5782 and the New Year will begin on Rosh Hashana from Sept. 25 to Sept. 27. The Chinese New Year will begin on Feb. 1, and it will bring in the year of the tiger.
So, if the new year is just an arbitrary thing, then why bother? Well, it can be fun! Another reason to get together with family and friends in the dead of winter when it is (usually) cold outside.
Traditionally, New Year’s Eve has been associated with the consumption of alcohol. The Halloween time is now the biggest drinking time, but New Year’s Eve still ranks up there.
A New Year can be fun, and it can be a good time to ponder our lives and perhaps chart some new directions and paths. Sometimes, the new direction means going back to a good place in our lives and starting over from there.
Related to alcohol and new beginnings, there is a relatively new idea for people to try a “Dry January.” The idea is to try a whole month without consuming any alcohol and see how it goes, and see how it feels and see what effect it may have on your life. New beginnings and trying new paths are often put in what are called New Year’s resolutions.
New Year’s resolutions sometimes work for a long time, and sometimes, they last a few days or even just hours. Resolutions work best if we have tied them to our well thought out, and often revisited, values that we have for living our lives. It helps if our values point us toward finding meaning and purpose in our lives.
Some people live by the values of Hedonism. Hedonism is the ethical theory that pleasure (in the sense of the satisfaction of desires) is the highest good and proper aim of human life. Hedonism is a very popular philosophy, even if people do not articulate, nor acknowledge it. Hedonism is traditionally very popular on New Year’s Eve.
Most religions of the world teach some variation of the Golden Rule, which is the principle of treating others as one wants to be treated. Seeking to put the Golden Rule into action is one way people bring meaning and purpose into their lives.
One wise person once said that we find purpose and meaning in life through self-giving, loving relationships and meaningful work. (Meaningful work can be outside of the money we earn by working to provide for ourselves and our families). Resolutions that take into account the values for living found in this paragraph will have a high likelihood of being productive!
Happy (Gregorian, or otherwise) New Year!
