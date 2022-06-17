Recently Carol, a friend of mine, sent me several entertaining emails.
Carol has a friend who I understand finds these funny and sometimes thought provoking emails and sends them off to her so she can send them to her friends. I happened to be one of those people on the list to receive.
Anyway last week an email arrived that was titled Will Rogers. Who was Will Rogers? During my lifetime I had heard the name on a few occasions.
William Penn Adair Rogers was born on November 4, 1879 in present-day Oologah, Oklahoma – then part of Indian territory. Rogers received his down to earth beginnings on his family ranch. It was here that Rogers learned the skills he needed to become a trick roper.
Leaving the family farm he became an American vaudeville performer, actor and humorous social commentator. Will Rogers according to one source was a national voice of the common people between 1929 and 1935 during the harshest period of the Great Depression, the worst economic crisis in U.S. history.
Will Rogers was also a sagacious man, and he observed the daily lives of humans. It is said that he believed that a man grows and improves from his experiences, especially the bad ones.
On August 15, 1935 Will Rogers, one of the most beloved American celebrities of the time, died at age 55 in a plane crash in Alaska along with the plane’s pilot, famous aviator Wiley Post. It appears the plane was overloaded which caused the crash. No one survived.
In my search of finding out who Will Rogers was, I did read where he became most famous for his writing. He was a syndicated columnist for The New York Times, Rogers used folk wisdom and playful teasing to comment on the world around him.
Many of Rogers’ witty remarks are remembered and quoted to this day. Here are some of Will Rogers quotes and sayings:
• Never Squat with your Spurs On!
• Never slap a man who’s chewing tobacco.
• Never kick a cow chip on a hot day.
• Never miss a good chance to shut-up.
• If you find yourself in a hole, stop digging.
• The quickest way to double your money is to fold it and put it back into your pocket.
• Good judgment comes from experience, and a lot of that comes from bad judgment.
• If you’re riding ahead of the herd, take a look back every now and then to make sure it’s still there.
• Lettin’ the cat out of the bag is a whole lot easier ‘n putting it back.
• After eating an entire bull, a mountain lion felt so good he started roaring. He kept it up until a hunter came along and put him down. The moral: When you’re full of bull, keep your mouth shut. Even if you’re on the right track, you’ll get run over if you just sit there.
ABOUT GROWING OLDER
Eventually you will reach a point when you stop lying about your age and start bragging about it. The older we get the fewer things seem worth waiting in line for.
When you are dissatisfied and would like to go back to youth, think of Algebra. I don’t know how I got over the hill without getting to the top. Being young is beautiful, but being old is comfortable and relaxed.
I hope you enjoyed learning a bit about Will Rogers. Will was before my time but the people I mentioned him to remembered him with kind words and enjoyed some of his quotes.
Personally I found his sayings and quotes side splitting funny.
A retired Pastoral Minister from St. Joseph Catholic Church, Mary Kay Wood is a member of the Pickaway County Ministerial Association.