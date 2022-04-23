Have you ever met a person who has a memory about a certain event, object or subject that happened years ago and yet they can recall it as it were yesterday? Jerry Lucas, who played basketball for Ohio State back in the fifties was a example.
Another example was an Ohio State Trooper that I met approximately 45 years ago on state Route 159. I was driving home and talking to my four-year-old son, not realizing that I was driving over the speed limit, when the officer stopped me. Forty years later at a school function he was introduced to me and he immediately spoke of the exact place, date and time of when he had stopped me. I was amazed at his memory. Have you ever met someone like that who does not forget? Our last names were also the same.
We have just celebrated one of the greatest days of the year known as Easter — the Resurrection of Jesus. But now most people are returning back to their normal life style and way of living. For many there is hardly any thought about Easter. But in that time and day the Apostles of Christ and for many other people who were there, they could not forget what transpired. They could not forget.
Jesus spent the next 40 days amazing people with miracles, teaching and the gift of having their lifestyle changed to becoming a righteous individual. But there were those then as there are today who quickly forget about the miracle that took place on that Easter morning. How quickly man forgets.
When I first started pastoring at Laurelville, a terrible flood went through the Village causing people to evacuate from their houses. I rode a boat from house to house rescuing families and time and again I heard people say, “This flood should awaken all of us to our need to live right.” Helen Keller once said, “The most pathetic person in the world is the person which has sight but no vision.”
Mankind may face a serious illness, a bad wreck, or have to escape a burning house and the list goes on and on and many make a vow to get their life in line with God, but how quickly people forget.
PSALM 78:6-7 teaches, “For the coming generation that is to be born, the fathers should arise and declare that they see their hope in God and not forget the works of God but keep his commandment and not be a stubborn and rebellious generation whose heart is not right and whose spirit is not steadfast.”
As you and I move through this life see some questionable decisions being made from the White House to man’s house and a lot of it is because people have forgotten about the meaning of Easter. Proverbs 3:1-2 ‘My son, forget not my law; but let thine heart keep my commandment, for the length of days, and long life, and peace, shall they add to thee.”
Frederick Douglas has said, “It is easier to build strong children than to repair broken men.” As you and I are blessed with each new day, take a deep breath and enjoy the day and remember, Christ loves you and so do I. Keep smiling and people will wander what you have done.
Written by the Rev. Lynn Summers, First Church of God, Pickaway County Ministerial Association.