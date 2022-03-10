This age-old idiom simply defined means, to be in an ideal position or at the perfect stage to be utilized, benefited or profited from, taken advantage of or exploited.
When applied to the hearts and minds of young Americans being taken advantage of and exploited, the effects are devastatingly harmful. The saddest phenomenon of our day involves a cultural landscape permeated with biblical, historical and civic illiteracy.
Ignorance is not bliss. It’s the breeding ground for fear, bondage and slavery. Josh Billings, a 19th century humorist, said on one occasion, “it is better not to know so much as to know so many things that aren’t so!” Whatever you know... it ought to be so!
Here in the United States of America, a representative republic founded on biblical principles, we are now in a moment where 70 percent of Millennials are likely to vote socialist. More than 1/3 of Americans 19-56 believe individual ownership of property facilitates economic injustice.
Only 6 percent of Americans have a biblical worldview. Forty percent of Americans have a favorable view of socialism, up 36 percent in 2019 and 30 percent of Gen Z has a favorable view of Marxism. The fruit of political correctness is having devastating effects.
Michael Knowles, in his recent work, “Speechless,” writes, “Political correctness did not spring into existence all at once, nor did stupid people accidentally foist it upon us. Subtle thinkers have imposed this new speech code upon our society over the course of many decades, trading the fruits of our cultural inheritance for the forbidden fruit of its inversion.
“Even scholars sympathetic to political correctness acknowledge that the phrase come forth from the rhetoric of communists. Thinkers who embrace and wholeheartedly believe the words of Whitaker Chambers, the defected communist spy who called communism the great alternative faith of mankind.”
The inherent danger that awaits a nation steeped in misinformation and group think is a path from freedom to despotism, the exercise of absolute power, especially in a cruel and oppressive way. The President of Hillsdale College, my friend Dr. Larry Arn said recently, “To establish despotism in a nation like ours, you might begin, if you were smart, by building a bureaucracy of great complexity that commands a large percentage of the resources of the nation.
“You might give it rule-making powers, distributed across many agencies and centers inside the cabinet departments of government, as well as in 20 or more ‘independent’ agencies — meaning independent of elected officials, and thus independent of the people. Finally, to sustain this new kindof government, you would need to work on education. You might build a system of centralized influence, if not control, over every classroom in the land.
“You might require certification of the teachers with a bias toward the schools of education that train them in the approved way. These schools, poor but obedient cousins of the elite universities, are always up on the latest methods of “delivery” of instruction (we do not call it teaching anymore).”
The Prophet Hosea said, “Hear the word of the Lord, ye children of Israel: for the Lord hath a controversy with the inhabitants of the land, because there is no truth, nor mercy, nor knowledge of God in the land. By swearing, and lying, and killing, and stealing, and committing adultery, they break out, and blood toucheth blood.
“Therefore shall the land mourn, and every one that dwelleth therein shall languish... My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge: because thou hast rejected knowledge, I will also reject thee, that thou shalt be no priest to me: seeing thou hast forgotten the law of thy God, I will also forget thy children.”
Quite prophetic, don’t you think!
Do you know how long it was that our forefathers stayed on this continent before they constructed a school of higher learning? Sixteen years! They survived those winters, the established their houses they settled their form of government and then they went to work to establish their educational center.
In a little place called Newtown in Cambridge. They named that little school after a 31-year-old clergyman that had died prematurely. He had left his library and half his estate to the school. His name...John Harvard.
Ever read the cornerstone at Harvard University? “After God had carried us safe to New England and we had builded our houses, provided necessaries for our livelihood, reared convenient places for God’s worship and settled the civil Government, one of the next things we longed for and after was to advance learning and perpetuate to posterity, dreading to leave an illiterate ministry to the churches when our present ministers shall lie in the dust.”
Think of that! The very first institution of higher learning was established to give the colonies a literate ministry, a body of thinking, devoted, biblically committed believers who would stand in the gap, courageous against the attack of the enemy, for surely such attacks would come.
Rather than being ripe for Satan’s picking, let us be steadfast, unmovable, always abounding in the work of the Lord for we know our labor is not in vain in the Lord!
Tim Throckmorton is the Midwest Director of Ministry for the Family Research Council, who writes a weekly column published in The Circleville Herald. The views of this column may not necessarily reflect that of the newspaper.