As we get further into the new year, it’s likely that a lot of us adults will be visiting the doctor for the first time since we cracked open a 2022 calendar.
For many, it’s just getting an annual check-up or a scheduled screening of some sort. For some people on Medicare or going on it soon, there’s a small speed-bump on the road ahead that we can’t swerve around, like we do for the Kia-swallowing potholes on Court Street.
It’s called the Medicare Part B (medical) Deductible. “Deductible” is one of those words that generally makes normal people’s blood pressure spike a little bit. While we are working and using employer group insurance, deductibles usually involve the troubling word “thousand.”
On these employer plans, you usually don’t feel the sting of those greenbacks leaving your bank all at once. This is because deductible roughly translates to “the first money spent,” meaning you pay as you go.
Those office visits adding up over time, going toward meeting that high dollar figure. Once that deductible is “met,” the plan begins to pay its share, leaving you either a “coinsurance” payment that can vary, or a standard copay amount for medical services and the like.
Once a person gets to Medicare eligibility and chooses “Original Medicare” (Part A for hospital, and Part B for medical) and a supplemental insurance plan, the deductible that’s part of Medicare Part B becomes almost a footnote because it’s dialed down considerably from employer group plan deductibles.
(Note: “Medicare Advantage” plans have networks and are not supplemental plans.)
Most Medicare supplemental, or “Gap” plans begin paying a substantial portion of what the individual would have had to pay, once the deductible is met. The good news is that the Medicare Part B medical deductible is only $233 for 2022. This small number usually only takes a couple office visits or procedures to meet for the year.
People often ask, “Why would Medicare bother with putting a deductible that low in a federal plan?” The fact is, decades ago, the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services or “CMS,” (also know as the government) realized that the Medicare plan originally introduced in 1965 to aid retirees wouldn’t work well with a zero-dollar deductible for medical services.
The CMS bean counters were concerned that without a deductible, doctor and emergency room visits would happen too often and for frivolous reasons, basically leading to abuse or misuse. To fix this, the CMS instituted a $60 annual Medicare Part B Deductible in the 70’s. (Later, some supplemental plans paid this deductible as a benefit.)
But $60 was more than just a family dinner at Cappy D’s back then. It was much more. Adjusted for inflation, that $60 then was more like $315 today. By the way, in 1975, people on Medicare were paying $6.70 a month for their Part B premium, which by today’s standards and adjusted for inflation, is dirt cheap.
For the last half-century, most Americans on Original Medicare have had to deal with a deductible when doctoring. It’s not that bad since the 2022 Medicare Part D Deductible is really less than it was in 1975. After all, $233 a year is probably just a speed bump for most of us, compared to deductibles in the thousands while we were working.
