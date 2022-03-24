At a time when “wokeness” trainings are part and parcel with many corporations and organizations in America, the fallout will harm more than the bottom line.
Charles Gaspirino in the New York Post writes, “Hysteria, groupthink and a fair amount of hypocrisy are the key ingredients in a ruinous cocktail that has managed to intoxicate some formerly profit-focused boardrooms.”
JPMorgan Chase Chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon observed that in the overt wokeism of his peers, he is seeing similar signs of groupthink and short-term strategizing that will not end well. The diabolical fruit of corporate wokeness is revealed in their action, and in some cases, their inaction.
There is a method to their madness that was set in motion long ago. As Michael Knowles observed, “Communist leader Mao Tse-tung popularized the notion of political correctness with the official translation of his little red book into English in 1966.
“In 1843, Karl Marx called for the ‘ruthless criticism of all that exists.’ His most devoted followers understood that political revolution required cultural upheaval, which in turn demanded the disillusionment of the people with the prevailing culture.
‘”Herbert Marcuse, Eric Fromm, Max Horkhiemer and other intellectuals of the Frankfurt School contributed to the campaign by developing an entire academic discipline oriented toward critiquing and transforming society rather than merely understanding it... they called this, by the way... critical theory!”
Enter Antonio Gramsci, the Italian Communist Party leader who bequeathed to Western Marxism the concept of cultural hegemony... the subtle and pervasive mode by which a ruling class controls society.
Gramsci proposed two strategies. The first: wars of maneuver. This is the tactic of launching direct confrontation with a culture’s value system. So, faith in God, biblical values, our Godly American heritage, along with a host of other wholesome traditions were attacked, belittled and if possible, removed as the norm.
The second subtle tactic Gramsci designed were wars of position, thus infiltrating the institutions that shape culture such as the realms of education, entertainment and corporate America.
While we were focused elsewhere, boardrooms from coast to coast were re-populated with a new generation of leaders and influencers. Quick side note here, a former member of the International Gramsci society was Joseph A. Buttigieg, father of United States Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg.
Hillsdale President Larry Arn said recently, “To establish despotism in a nation like ours... You would need some help from business. As far as influence is concerned, ‘business’ is dominatedby large institutions — those comprising big business — whose leaders are also educated in the same universities that conceived bureaucratic government and trained the bureaucrats and media heads.
“This provides a groundof agreement between big business and the bureaucratic state.”
Never forget, the greater the government, the greater the poverty and a lower standard of living for everyone.
Socialism’s ominous goal shares close historical and ideological connections with more reviled terms: Marxism and communism. It was Billy Graham in the 1950’s who, over 500 times, described communism as “Satan’s religion” and a “doctrine of death and destruction!”
Down through the ages, socialism has only wrought destruction, and those who propose that an American execution of the same policies would somehow reap a different result do so at their (and our) peril. Each individual I have personally met who has survived the ravaging effects of socialism agrees that it never works and it never will!
Socialism punishes virtue by distributing wealth to individuals according to their need, regardless of virtue. Socialism encourages envy and class warfare viewing history as a series of class struggles between the rich and the poor advocating the overthrowing the ruling class.
Socialism seeks to destroy marriage and family, making way for the state to replace the family, facilitating the indoctrination of children into a godless way of thinking, removing from them any notions of God.
In Exodus, God spoke this law into the ears of Moses, “Do not be moved to do wrong by the general opinion, or give the support of your words to a wrong decision.”
He was giving a warning not to go along with the crowd in support of evil, falsehood or injustice. America is in desperate need of intellectually honest and spiritually courageous people who will speak out against the current trend. Being PC will always come with a price.
Truth is that the schemes of Marx, Lennin and Gramsci will ultimately fail. Regardless of how bad things get, we can be refreshed with Jesus words, “Let not your heart be troubled: ye believe in God, believe also in me. In my Father’s house are many mansions: if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you. And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again, and receive you unto myself; that where I am, there ye may be also.”
Our task at hand is to “be ye stedfast, unmovable, always abounding in the work of the Lord, forasmuch as ye know that your labour is not in vain in the Lord.”
Truth you can trust!
Tim Throckmorton is the Midwest Director of Ministry for the Family Research Council, who writes a weekly column published in The Circleville Herald. The views of this column may not necessarily reflect that of the newspaper.