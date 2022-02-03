The old idiom “Wake up and smell the coffee” is one of my personal favorites, not just because I am an avowed coffee aficionado, but because of the clarion call to “pay attention to what is happening!”
The words of the apostle Paul lend themselves to a better understanding of the moment in which we find ourselves. Paul writes this to his son in the faith Timothy, “But understand this, that in the last days, there will come times of difficulty. For people will be lovers of self, lovers of money, proud, arrogant, abusive, disobedient to their parents, ungrateful, unholy, heartless, unappeasable, slanderous, without self-control, brutal, not loving good, treacherous, reckless, swollen with conceit, lovers of pleasure rather than lovers of God... always learning and never able to arrive at a knowledge of the truth.”
To borrow another idiom — there, ladies and gentlemen is the unvarnished truth!
With all that being said, what an exceptionally eventful and trying time we find ourselves in! It’s hard as it is to imagine, we have arrived at a moment in time where thought crimes are the new offenses.
The following statements have now been deemed hateful and intolerant...as many have told me personally! Statement No. 1: Only women can have babies. Statement No. 2: Men cannot get pregnant. Statement No. 3: There are only two genders, male and female.
Statement No. 4: Systematic racism doesn’t exist in America. Statement No. 5: (This one really upsets certain groups) The United States of America is the greatest nation to exist in the history of the world. Opposition to the afore-mentioned statements is now at peak levels.
The national effort to allow boys to participate against girls in girls’-only sports activities is another hot-button issue. From Washington Watch, “Last month in a ‘messaging guide,’ the transgender law center bemoaned that no matter how the issue of transgender sports is framed, ‘our opposition wins the debate on trans youth in sports against any and all arguments we have tried on our side.’”
They can’t compete with the fact that FRC’s Mary Szoch (a former Division I athlete) points out, “Every time a biological male plays a woman’s sport, regardless of who comes in first, at least one woman loses — the woman who is now sitting in the stands instead of on the bench.”
For anyone worried about the blowback for speaking up in this toxic environment, know this, “There’s a groundswell of support for protecting the genders as God created them.”
That is good to hear, but how did we get here? The writer in Proverbs says, “By the blessing of the upright the city is exalted: but it is overthrown by the by the mouth of the wicked.”
False narratives peddled by those who wish to transform the culture are touted as experts and not to be questioned without the threat of cancellation.
Jim Denison wrote recently in The Christian Post, “Cancel culture is rooted in the postmodern assertion that all truth claims are individual and subjective. Each of us interprets our experiences of the world in ways that are unique to us. As a result, we are told, there can be no such thing as ‘objective’ truth. Conventional wisdom therefore claims that there is only ‘your truth’ and ‘my truth.’” (Of course, to deny objective truth is to make an objective truth claim.)
We are told that we must tolerate and affirm any behavior that does not harm others. However, our “tolerant” culture is highly intolerant of anyone it perceives to be intolerant. Cancel culture is just the latest expression of this contradiction. It is truly a war of words in many regards.
Jesus reminded his followers, “If the world hates you, know that it has hated me before it hated you. If you were of the world, the world would love you as its own; but because you are not of the world, but I chose you out of the world, therefore the world hates you”
Paul added his warning, “All who desire to live a godly life in Christ Jesus will be persecuted, while evil people and imposters will go on from bad to worse, deceiving and being deceived.”
It was Francis Chan I believe who said, “Something is wrong when our lives make sense to unbelievers.” I’ve heard it said, if the Devil isn’t mad at you, you are probably doing something wrong!
The cancel culture is unreasonable and for that matter, out of control. Tony Perkins writes, “As Americans, we can’t afford to be passive about this leftist revolutionary agenda...There is no appeasement. There is only courage or surrender. And only one will guarantee that our country and freedom survive!”
The church is called for such a moment as this to influence and shape the culture God has allowed us to steward. Most importantly, we must not allow the false spiritual narrative of Satan to hinder our walk with God. You cannot cancel the greatness of America and you sure can’t cancel Jesus — just ask the Devil... he tried that once! It’s time to wake up!
Tim Throckmorton is the Midwest Director of Ministry for the Family Research Council, who writes a weekly column published in The Circleville Herald. The views of this column may not necessarily reflect that of the newspaper.