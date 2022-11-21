Dog Tales - Thankful

As Thanksgiving has arrived and the end of 2022 is in sight, it warms my heart to learn Paws’ hard work has paid off.
Sometimes you have the opportunity to learn and be thankful for the benefit of your actions.
May 2017, Partners For Paws purchased and donated pet sized oxygen masks to every fire station/house in Pickaway County and a few to surrounding areas that respond to Pickaway County.
One of our members, Amy, suggested Paws donate the masks. She researched and learned that when pets need reviving from smoke inhalation, the adult masks were too big to work effectively.
Amy told Paws the masks came in kits of three sizes, for the smallest pet to masks for larger sized dogs. She gave us all the information including how and where to order the masks.
Recently, there was a fire in a home in western Pickaway County. The Williamsburg fire station responded. The family had a much loved cat that was overcome by smoke and had passed out. The fire personal remembered they had Paws donated pet masks on their rig. They used a small oxygen mask. It fit perfectly and they were able to revive the cat.
The cat was not out of the woods. She needed additional care, but at least now she had a chance.
A few days ago I received a picture of a little girl and her cat, Bean. Bean is doing great and the little girl was beaming. Thankful her beloved Bean is safe and well.
You may check out our facebook page to see before and after pictures of Bean. Pickaway Co. Partners For Paws
Happy Thanksgiving and happy Holidays to all our wonderful community supporters. You are what makes this possible.
JoEllen Jacobs is president with Partners for Paws of Pickaway County.
