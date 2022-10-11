Dog Tales: Dog Shelter Open House

What a superb facility the Wright-Poling Pickaway County Dog Shelter is in our community. Exclamation Point!
Saturday, October 8th I visited the shelter’s open house. Chief Warden, Ron Custer, and his staff of Deputies, deserves to be proud of their facility. They offer a lot of support for our community's homeless dogs.
I would like to take a few minutes to express my thanks to our Pickaway County Commissioners for the contributions they have made to the shelter in the past year.
First I learned about the partial blacktop that was installed in the parking lot. The blacktop makes it easier for guests visiting the shelter to exit their cars if they are in a wheelchair, on crutches or with a walker. You can picture the difficulty they would have trying to navigate on gravel.
Next I learned that the commissioners had authorized air conditioning to be installed in the kennel area of the shelter. That was always an issue in the heat of the summer. Over the years Partners For Paws has purchased many large utility fans for the area to alleviate the heat for the staff and the dogs.
Paws also learned the commissioners had authorized the Pavilion to finally go forward. The Pavilion idea came from Marc Rogols, previous warden, wish for the shelter. A structure outside that would cover the outside kennels so when the dogs spent time outdoors it was enjoyable for them no matter the weather.
The Pavillion is amazing. I want to take a moment to thank Partners For Paws for the donation of all new outside kennels and being instrumental in working with an anonymous donor to make a concrete slab possible so the dogs would not have to exist on gravel.
Another improvement for the shelter was the purchase of new inside kennel doors. They are AMAZING. If you go visit soon you can see the difference between the new doors installed and some of the old doors waiting to be replaced.
I have been to the shelter many times over the years and knew the kennel doors gave the staff problems. They were always needing to be wired together or fixed in some way, beyond my comprehension, to maintain the safety and security of the dogs.
Until I saw the new kennel doors Saturday, I had no idea just how bad the original doors had become.
Lately I learned the commissioners authorized purchase of a new van to be used when the shelter staff needs to go into the community to pick up a stray/stranded dog. Or when transporting dogs to events, like the upcoming Pumpkin Show parade where you will see some of the dogs strutting down Main Street.
Paws has spoken with Ron about a donation from Paws to have kennels installed in the new van. Paws paid to install kennels in the original van when Marc Rogols was warden.
If you have not had a chance to visit the shelter, I encourage you to visit and learn for yourself how much the shelter has to offer our homeless dogs. In my opinion, Pickaway County’s homeless dogs are a lucky bunch.
Obviously, not lucky in that they do not have a permanent home at this time but yes, lucky to be in Ron’s shelter. Ron sees to it every dog that arrives is checked out medically. If the dog is injured or sick, that dog goes immediately to a community veterinarian.
Reminder Partners For Paws pays the medical bills, as well as meds and vaccines, for all the shelter dogs.
If you adopt a dog from the dog shelter and that dog has not yet been spayed or neutered, you will receive two vouchers: One from Paws in the amount of $100 and one from the shelter in the amount of $25. These vouchers may be used at the vet of your choice towards spay/neuter.
I encourage the citizens of Pickaway County to visit the dog shelter and see for yourselves what a wonderful and amazing facility is provided for the dogs.
Written and submitted by Partners For Paws of Pickaway County President JoEllen Jacobs for The Circleville Herald.