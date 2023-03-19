Dog Tales: Paws for a Cause event

Annie has been the sweetest dog ever. However, with a shelter dog you never know what their life was like before you adopted them.

 Submitted photo

Partners For Paws annual wine tasting fundraiser will be held April 22 at AMVETS.

JoEllen Jacobs is president with Partners for Paws of Pickaway County.

