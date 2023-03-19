Dog Tales: Paws for a Cause event

Partners For Paws annual wine tasting fundraiser will be held April 22 at AMVETS.
First let me tell you about our sweet dog Annie. She and a companion dog were picked up as strays many years ago. The shelter staff named them Lavern and Shirley.
During a Paws event at the shelter, my friend and fellow member, Robin, was walking Shirley. She brought her to me and told me Shirley would make a great dog for my husband, Dale, and me.
I spoke with Dale and we decided to foster Shirley for the weekend. We already had several cats and I wanted to be sure Shirley would be ok around them. She ignored the cats. I was happy and Dale was thrilled with her. He re-named her Annie.
Annie is now about 10 years old and she has been the sweetest dog ever. However, with a shelter dog you never know what their life was like before you adopted them.
One day, soon after we adopted Annie, Dale put on a baseball cap, preparing to leave the house. Annie took off and hid under the bed.
Loud noises really bothered her and she would hide.
Now the baseball cap doesn’t bother Annie any longer. She still doesn’t like loud noises. Occasionally, Dale and I have a disagreement. If our voices get a little loud, she is out of the room. Sirens outside will send her to the bathroom to hide.
My reason for telling you about Annie is to point out that the dog shelter has wonderful dogs just waiting to be adopted. Some are afraid of “things” depending on their past experience.
Ron, Pickaway County Dog Warden, has sat on the floor of many kennels comforting dogs brought in that are afraid. He teaches them they are safe. After awhile the dogs settle down and get adjusted to shelter life.
However, when guests visit the dog shelter, the dogs get excited and some revert to being afraid. You cannot judge them by their behavior first time you see them in their kennels.
Paws holds fundraising events so the funds raised can help pay for medical costs for the shelter dogs. Paws goal is help the dogs, available for adoption, be the best they can be with regard to their health and welfare.
Paws offers a spay/neuter program for adopters. This has helped many new dog owners to spay/neuter their dogs with financial help from Paws.
Paws For A Cause Wine Tasting Event helps provide the benefits I have mentioned for the Wright-Poling Pickaway County Dog Shelter.
I encourage you to mark your calendar for Saturday, April 22nd. Paws event is held at AMVETS, doors open at 5:30pm.
Reservations are $25.00 per person, if reserved in advance. Door sales are $30.00 per person.
Your ticket includes a variety of food and soft drinks, wine tickets, and a door prize ticket. You can also enjoy the free photo booth and take souvenir pictures home with you. There will be 50/50, Lottery Tree raffles as well as Chinese Auction tickets. A silent and live auction completes the evening.
Reservations may be mailed to Partners For Paws, P.O. Box 282, Circleville. Call me if you have questions. 740-420-6277 (no text)