Pickaway County, although contradicted by some, has its bright spots. Those bright spots are the only spots I noticed when I first took this job as editor for your Circleville Herald.
I came into this job with nerves and excitement, but very quickly, I was welcomed into the community by many of you in this county.
My first day ever in this county was also my first day at this job...odd because I grew up less than two hours from Circleville in a small region called Blue Rock. I went to a small-town high school and I never knew the many little things small towns could offer one person until I came to Pickaway County in December of 2020.
I also had never experienced the Pumpkin Show, something I am grateful I got the chance to see as a member of the community.
In this county, I witnessed good-hearted people, friendly faces, lovely parks, and delicious food that one can only find in Circleville.
I write this column to you today in my last edition with sadness as I announce my leaving as your editor. I decided to make some moves in my life and see what opportunities I can find not too far from here — Columbus.
I am still staying in the journalism business as it is a love I have found, so my many connections I have formed in Pickaway will still be in my mind as I am sure I will more than likely stop back in this town come October to immerse myself into the community again.
My thanks extends to you community members for your support for the paper and excitement when you saw Steven Collins pay you a visit. The compliments I have received in this role have brought nothing but a smile to my face because along with Steven as my right-hand man, I felt proud to serve the people of Pickaway County in the most deserving way I could offer.
I can assure you that Pickaway County is not in my history because there is no doubt I will be back for pumpkin cream puffs, quaint boutique shopping in Downtown Circleville and the mouth-watering chocolate I enjoy from Wittich’s.
To all in Pickaway County, thank you for your welcoming attitudes and consistent support of your hometown newspaper. Your news is wholesome and it has been a privilege to learn about it and tell your stories.