Congratulations to Izabella Picklesimer who was crowned as Deercreek Dam Days Festival Queen this week.
“I won junior queen three years ago and I’ve always wanted to be queen since I was little,” she said. “My dream came true.”
Williamsport’s Deercreek Dam Days annual festival attracts people from across the region for music, fun and rides and more. Festival started Wednesday, but ends Saturday so there is still time to have some fun.
A sophomore at Westfall High School, Picklesimer, 15, is a member of the varsity basketball and cheerleading teams, active with Future Farmers of America and sings with her school’s show choir.
Circleville Herald is confident Picklesimer will do an excellent job as an ambassador for our community.
Being a pageant queen is not just about wearing pretty dresses, but representing the festival and Pickaway County in festivals near and far.
For example, Pumpkin Show Queen Chandler Hayes participated in a parade where she waved to crowds recently in McArthur for the Wild Turkey Festival. Picklesimer will represent the Deercreek Dam Days Festival at the Pumpkin Show in October.
Tip of the hat to Deercreek Dam Days’ royalty Junior Queen Cicily Esterline along with First Attendant Isabelle Capsel and Second Attendant Raelynn McGrath. And don’t forget Sophia Poling who was named Deercreek Dam Days princess while Emily Miller was named first attendant with Rylee Wiggins as second attendant.
Long live these pageant royals!
Trending Recipe Videos
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.