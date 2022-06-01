Communities near and far are judged by how they treat the living and the dead.
Friendly cities like Circleville thrive because of welcoming people.
And a cemetery that is cared for pays respect to those folks who have passed away.
By the same token, a cemetery that is left untended and becomes overgrown says a lot about how society views the dead.
For many years, Floral Hills Memory Gardens has suffered because people tended to look the other way.
However in recent years, a group of volunteers decided to clean and mow the 31.5 acre cemetery – a final resting place that looked great for Monday’s Memorial Day service.
Perhaps God took special notice because Rob and Lori Blount felt a calling to act, so they purchased the cemetery that has more than 500 graves, which includes many veterans.
“We have a large vision for the place — we just want to serve the community and serve God. That’s what we’re planning on doing,” Rob Blount said.
Circleville Herald strongly applauds Mr/Mrs. Blount’s faith and initiative.
When the newspaper posted a story Tuesday to Facebook that reported the good news, our readers reacted positively. So far the post has reached more than 7,400 people, was “liked” by 62 readers who shared the post 27 times, leaving 16 comments.
Lisa Williams LeFevre posted: Thanks to the Blounts for stepping out in faith to purchase this cemetery. And I can’t adequately express my appreciation for the volunteers that have worked diligently to care for the property over the last several years. What a labor of love and such a blessing for those of us who aren’t close enough to provide regular upkeep.
Erica Ramsey: My grandparents and uncle are up there! I’m glad someone is taking over the land. Praises to the volunteers.
Ayla Lynette posted: A most beautiful story. I hope many many assist in your endeavors.
Troy Wycuff: I’m in for helping care for the property.
Nancy Cox: Troy Wycuff, thank you. We have taken care of our graves site for some time now. It makes us feel good and shows our love.
Circleville Herald wishes Mr/Mrs. Blount the best of luck in their endeavor and gives a tip of the hat to the hardworking volunteers who have been dedicated to making Floral Hills Memory Gardens and Pickaway County a better place.
