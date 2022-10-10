featured 'Eminently Qualified' Oct 10, 2022 Oct 10, 2022 Updated 4 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save To the Editor, Marsha Few is eminently qualified for the office of Pickaway County Auditor.Ms. Few is a lifelong resident of Pickaway County and has faithfully and reliably served in the Auditor’s office for over 21 years. She knows the job and is capable, personable, ethical and smart.Yes, Ms. Few is a Democrat. I am proud to have served with Ms. Few on the Executive Committee of the Pickaway County Democratic Party.Yes, Democrats, in my estimation, do have many different values than Republicans. Critically, we believe that democracy must be preserved.We believe absolutely in the right of every citizen to vote and to have these elections overseen by unbiased and principled representatives.We did not violently storm the U.S. Capitol on 6 January 2021.Brad CottonCircleville Trending Recipe Videos You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Marsha Few U.s. Capitol Politics Pickaway County Democratic Party Yes Democrat Republicans Representative Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now OHSAA Releases Weekly Football Computer Ratings GOP Says 'Republicans for Marsha Few' a Misnomer A Conservative Choice for Auditor Circleville Places 2nd, Westfall 1st at 2022 Golf District Tournament Box Scores Trending Recipes