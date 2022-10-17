People of Pickaway County, I write to you asking you for your humble support of my dear friend Marsha Few in her campaign for Pickaway County Auditor. Marsha is a Pickaway County native who has served in the Pickaway County Auditor’s office for 21 years.
She is THE ONLY candidate with the knowledge and experience needed to run the office. She also happens to be THE ONLY candidate with the backing of our current County Auditor Melissa Betz, who has served this county for 23 years.
Unfortunately, there are certain individuals who are willing to say nearly anything in order to elect someone who supports their particular political agenda to every political office in the county. They are even willing to go against members of their OWN PARTY who does not toe the line with their agenda.
Indeed, some are willing to try to tie Marsha to any and every unpopular political position or figure in history in order to score political points. They seem to be willing to do and say anything to simply score political points and are betting that voters will cast their ballot based on party identification rather than for the individual.
I absolutely despise that the divisiveness that is dominating national politics is now seeping into our local races. This is NOT the character of Marsha, who has a long history of working with and befriending individuals of various political backgrounds.
Knowing Marsha, I know that Marsha DOES NOT bow to any particular individual or party. Marsha will run her office in an ethical, bipartisan fashion, the way that she has ran everything she has been involved with throughout her lifetime.
I urge you to support Marsha Few this November for Pickaway County Auditor. Experience matters!
Zane C. Zwayer
Ashville, Ohio
