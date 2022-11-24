From the Hayloft: A Joyful Noise

Now that Thanksgiving is over, preparations are being made for the next holiday. No matter what you may celebrate, there is a common denominator, aside from food, there is music.
We recently joined another church, and they have a youth choir, who also occasionally performs with handbells. The participants play with enthusiasm if not accuracy. The choir director uses a clever color-coding system to correspond with the bells. It is fantastically simple to understand and use, but what must be a complete pain in the backside to create from sheet music.
The group is starting to work on the Christmas Eve musical number which will be sung with the adult choir. Silent Night.
I remember as a little girl trying to learn this same song for the Christmas pageant. I tried to convince our choir director to let us sing “Angels We Have Heard on High”, which our class at school had learned for the holiday program. One of the girls who was part of the trio to sing the main part had become ill and with all the enthusiasm of the oblivious, I had volunteered to take her spot.
I remember belting that song out at the top of my lungs and the other girls giving me a serious case of the side eye during the performance. There may have also been some hand motions from our teacher to tone down, but I was out to prove my enthusiasm for the birth of baby Jesus.
I repeated that same performance for our church director which is probably why she insisted we do Silent Night instead. Michele and I sang our little hearts out, straining to take those high notes to pitches barely heard by human ears, as we garbled lyrics every step of the way.
That was the last time I have ever been singled out to sing. Even in high school, after trying out for the school musical, it was suggested I join the scenery crew instead of the chorus.
When Sparky was a baby and I tried to sing to him, he would repeatedly put his tiny open hand over my mouth. Every single time.
I have resigned myself to just singing in my car, usually when zipping down the highway, which is fine. There’s very little snickering that way.
So last week, when Sparky was in choir practice, I was a bit startled to be invited to join the adult choir by one of the older members. I politely declined with a bit of a smirk.
Meanwhile the youth group was filing up to the front of the church to practice. They were cute, so excited to be up on a stage and to have an audience of three.
The chords of “Silent Night” flowed from the organ and I watched my boy, open his mouth and belt out the first chord like his life depended on it. Mouth wide open, tendons straining in his neck and gulping in great puffs of air. He sang with enthusiasm and volume. It was sort of glorious to watch and all I could think was “way to go buddy!”
Christmas Eve will be here soon, and the musical celebration will be heartwarming. No matter what happens, I hope Sparky remembers he made a joyful noise as he sings of another boys’ birth.
A longtime newspaper columnist for the Circleville Herald, Sarah Roush may be reached at fromthehayloft@yahoo.com