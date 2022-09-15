From the Hayloft: Annual Autumn Battle

September 22 is just around the corner.
The first day of autumn heralds the end of long sunny days and fresh sweet corn. While many people bounce around in anticipation of pumpkin spiced – everything (ugh) and cold weather, they fail to take into consideration of the return of another phenominom.
The return of the spiders.
Now, while it has been a couple of decades since I lived “in town”, I truly do not remember an influx of spiders like we have in the country during fall. Occasionally, we might see a little wolf spider flitting about in a corner, but that was about it.
This year, it has been ridiculous.
When I went to hang our son Sparky’s football jersey on the clothesline to dry. I had to remove the delicate weavings of several spiders who had suddenly decided they had discovered some sort of foundation for a spider commune, that was Sunday.
Monday morning, when stepping out onto our deck, I bent over to feed our barn cats and received a face-full of web. A ghastly feeling, when you are in the dark, I clawed the sticky strands from my face and did a quick swipe of my hair just in case the web was occupied at the time.
I then went to feed the dog and chickens. I ducked under some low hanging branches and stepped right into a second spider web, a large one that wrapped all the way around my face, across my ears and onto my neck.
As I did the “I walked into a spider web dance”, the dog silently looked at me like I had lost my mind. Again, clawing at my face and neck to remove creepy crawlies, dead bugs and sticky webs, “Ruff” watched me with a fair degree interest, trying to decide if this was some sort of game he wanted to get involved with or not.
I managed to spill a fair amount of chicken feed in the whole process so, I just kicked the chicken coop door ajar, knowing the birds would not have to go far for their breakfast, which hopefully included a displaced arachnid.
I stomped back to the house and walked right into a THIRD web which had been stretched between a support beam on the garage and a bush. This one went right across my mouth and onto my neck , but this one was occupied. I could feel that spider running across my chin – again this was happening in the faint light provided by the moon.
This was not a great start to my day, I had about six minutes before I had to leave for work and had who knows what clinging to may face, hair, and clothes. I went back to the bathroom to see what sort of damage I had to deal with and to shake out my blouse and jacket.
Glaring balefully in the mirror, I removed some strands off my shoulder and a dead moth from my hair. It was about this time, I glanced down and saw one of Sparky’s big toy spiders on the counter, this one was about the size of a half dollar and while normally it would have been ignored until after work, my capacity with patience was pretty much gone at this time. I grabbed the trashcan and went to sweep it in, the blasted thing skittled across my hand and up the wall. I about lost it.
Short of specimens in the zoo or the pet store, that was the BIGGEST spider I have ever seen. How did it get in the house? What is that thing eating? Again, HOW DID IT GET IN THE HOUSE?
This is not a fact to be proud of, but, while normally a “live and let live” sort of gal (unless it’s a rat), I beat that thing to a pulp. Garfield the Cat would have been impressed. A greasy mess left on the cover of a rolled up “Country Woman” magazine is the only evidence it was ever in the house.
For a moment, I was kind of ashamed of this action, until a thought intruded… What if there are more?
Leaving for the office, I resolved to remember to take a broomstick out in the morning to “clear the path” because most of them will be rebuilt overnight.
So, if you are driving past our house and see a woman waving a broom around like a bit of a club in the wee hours of morning, just mind your business, there is the annual autumn battle against the arachnids taking place.
A longtime newspaper columnist for the Circleville Herald, Sarah Roush may be reached at sarah@ohiokiwanis.org