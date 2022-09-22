From the Hayloft: Applauding Audacity

It’s not often that I am impressed by the actions of anyone in a political office, but I absolutely had to applaud a couple this week.
For months, I have thought the states and cities who tout they are sanctuary cities – should be destinations for the thousands of “undocumented citizens” .
I had also said the more elite areas should also be stepping up to help, but because they are hundred of miles away from the southern border, their efforts were pretty much just lip service instead of real service.
So, it was with a certain amount of glee, the reports of Arizona Governor, Doug Ducey, Texas Governor Greg Abbott, and Florida Ron DeSantis transferring illegal aliens to these areas, made me want to applaud for their audacity.
Undocumented border crossers were bussed to Washington D.C., Chicago, and New York. Between Arizona and Texas, 13,000 individuals were transported to sanctuary cities. Governor DeSantis exposed the hypocrisy of one exclusive enclave, by sending 50 individuals who were probably happy for the opportunity to be going to one of the wealthiest sanctuary supporter communities in the United States.
Or it was until there were actual needy individuals in their community. The outrage of the community was clear. In an area where many homes have guest facilities on their grounds, there was no where for these strangers to stay. Tents could have been raised on those immaculate lawns or public grounds for temporary shelter.
Heck, there are probably enough houseboats to comfortably accommodate everyone. Instead within less than 48 hours, the National Guard had been brought into this town to escort every single sanctuary seeking individual out of Martha’s Vineyard and escorted to the less exclusive area of Cape Cod. Heavens forbid that strangers are wandering about their million dollar estates.
These transported individuals are a drop in the bucket considering there was 203,000 individuals crossing the border in August. More alarming is that of this huge number, 11,000 were unaccompanied children. What. The. Heck. 11,000 potential victims of human trafficking, no one in their right mind should be okay with this.
These numbers, however, do not reflect the number of crossers who were not caught by the border guards, which adds another estimated 25-30 thousand people.
I have an acquaintance who lives in the tiny town of Del Rio, Texas. It is very close to the Rio Grande River, where thousands of individuals are entering into the United State because when the river runs lower, its’ an easy crossing. He said, their entire town (of less than 35,000) has been overrun for nearly 2 years. He said their kids are not allowed to play outside or even travel within their neighborhoods without close supervision. He said the amount of garbage and trash would astound you, and the crime rate of theft, break ins, assaults and drugs is horrifying.
Even more disgusting is the amount of human excrement everywhere. Their beautiful, peaceful town has turned into a disgusting, filthy hellhole because of the sheer volume of transients who have no regard for personal property or behavior, while law abiding taxpaying citizens are hiding behind locked doors.
Another acquaintance in Arizona said the enormous influx of students coming to their school district has caused an enormous shift in teaching, since they must accommodate students who do not speak English, the focus is on using available resources to teach non-citizen students, then on the children of taxpaying community members.
They are essentially dumbing down the education level for all these children. She said the entire staff is scrambling to become English, Second Language teachers as they accommodate a dozen different dialects and languages. She said teachers are already exhausted and frustrated because they must prepare multiple daily lesson plans, purchase school supplies for students who do not have any and struggle with communicating with parents. I can’t even imagine.
So, when the mayors and governors of the areas where these illegal immigrants (they came into our country without a VISA – that is breaking a FEDERAL LAW – ergo illegal) complained about the massive influx into their communities, or that they were not given advance notice for their arrival, I roll my eyes.
Do they think the communities on the lower quarter of the United States had advance notice? Or did they consider some areas are dealing with more immigrants than citizens in their communities? Or was it a case of out of sight, out of mind? Now that they are getting to help offset a teeny part of the burden the open border has created, they scream “not in our town” or “it’s too much”?
Frankly, I think these governors should keep transporting these people to those sanctuary areas, just not in the dead of night like the President Biden’s administration was doing with underage and unaccompanied children being relocated to New York and New Jersey. They need to do it in broad daylight and with as much ado as possible.
After all, if these areas are touting being welcoming to everyone, they need to get the chance to put their money where their mouths are.
A longtime newspaper columnist for the Circleville Herald, Sarah Roush may be reached at sarah@ohiokiwanis.org